JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Hannah Noel Chuha was born on Dec. 23, so her mother often referred to her as “the best Christmas present ever.”
But that gift was tragically taken away in 2016 when she died from acute myeloid leukemia at just 17 years of age.
On Saturday, Anita Chuha remembered her daughter, while also helping others whose lives have been affected by cancer during the 8th annual Johnstown Walk of Hope held at Greater Johnstown High School’s Trojan Stadium.
“She loved to play video games,” Chuha said. “She was a gamer, big time. Loved to ride quads. Swim, you couldn’t get her out of the pool. She’d be in there all day, regardless of the temperature. Just a really good person.”
Then came the “unbelievable … upheaval” of her daughter’s cancer which was like “a truck hitting your house,” as Chuha described the experience. Since Hannah Noel Chuha’s passing, her mother has participated in the walk several times.
Through the first seven years, the fundraiser brought in a combined $425,000.
The money has been used to help more than 1,500 patients who got treatment at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Conemaugh Health System or the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center – or who received referrals for out-of-town care – pay for travel expenses, medical and household bills, medications and other needs.
“This is a great event that raises money for the center and also for the community and other area hospitals,” Erin Goins, director of women's services at the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center, said. "The patients definitely benefit from this – the patients that can’t afford a mammogram or need any help with wigs or any services that we offer at the breast care center that they can’t afford.”
Exactly how much money was raised this year will not be known for a few days.
But Johnstown Walk of Hope coordinator Marlene Singer estimates the total could top $100,000.
“We started out as just a small group of people with the mission to keep the money local,” Singer said. “And it’s grown into a $100,000 event that we raise money all year long. It directly goes to the patients in our area that need the help. That’s the most rewarding thing about this.”
