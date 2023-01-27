JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown police have released additional photographs and security camera footage of a suspect in Monday's homicide in the Moxham section of the city.
Law enforcement officers are seeking the public's help in identifying the individual who Johnstown police Chief Richard Pritchard described at the scene of the incident as a light-skinned Black male who is between 5 feet 8 inches tall to 5 feet 10 inches tall.
The first photos of the suspect were released by police on Tuesday, along with images of a red-and-gray coat police believed the alleged shooter shed when he fled toward Coleman Avenue.
When authorities arrived at the 600 block of Park Avenue on Monday, they discovered Marvin L. Price, 41, deceased in the driver's seat of a vehicle parked near St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church and Greater Johnstown’s Park Avenue School.
Anyone who can identify the suspect or provide additional details should call the nonemergency number, 814-472-2100, and ask to speak to a Johnstown police detective.
Anonymous tips can also be sent by texting the keyword "JPD" and the information to 847411.
