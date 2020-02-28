Chosen for his dedication to the city, service to youth in the area and community leadership, Johnstown City Mayor Frank Janakovic was honored as the 2020 Distinguished Citizen at the 50th annual Harry E. Mangle Memorial dinner Thursday at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center.
Janakovic was picked for this award by the Boy Scouts of America Laurel Highlands Council and even received congratulatory remarks from Gov. Tom Wolf, who was not able to attend due to weather-related travel concerns.
“Frank, you are a distinguished citizen and the perfect recipient of this honor,” Wolf said in the video.
Within his acceptance speech, Janakovic said that he aspires to many of the core values of Scouting, along with his background in sports growing up using some of those same lessons that he continues to carry in life.
He spoke about the creation of the Alternative Community Resource Program, which he co-founded and is the executive director of, and how important it is for programs such as the Boy Scouts to provide a sense of membership in the community.
Janakovic also touched on the direction Johnstown is heading in and how it’s time for the city to rebrand itself to remember the heritage of those who came before, but look to the natural resources such as the mountains and rivers for the future.
Before wrapping up, he also thanked his wife, June Ferman-Janakovic, for all of her hard work and said if anyone deserves the award it’s her.
Sen. Wayne Langerholc and Rep. Jim Rigby took the stage before Janakovic walked off to present him with citations and recognize him for his work in Johnstown.
“Frank, you are truly a champion for the city of Johnstown,” Langerholc said.
But the evening wasn’t all about Janakovic, according to keynote speaker, Scoutmaster and philanthropist Terry Fossum.
“You and others like you changed the course of my life,” Fossum said to the crowd.
He was referring to the impact scouting and those who support it had on him and his brothers.
Fossum grew up poor in McAllen, Texas, which he explained even then had an issue with crime.
At 14 years old, Fossum said he stared down the barrel of a rifle in the alley behind his house one night because he decided to check out a noise.
His father was killed when he was a teenager, and a neighbor once told him and his brothers that they would never amount to anything in their lives.
“Thank God we had scouting,” Fossum said.
That activity, those camping trips, merit badges and life lessons all added up to him going to college at Texas A&M University, joining the U.S. Air Force, starting his company Global Marketing Group and competing and winning on the FOX network show “Kicking and Screaming.”
It also led him on a journey to Malawi, Africa, where Fossum created the The Agricultural School for Family Independence.
He told the group, which included Scouts and Scoutmasters, that the donations made Thursday would reverberate around the world because they were donating to the Boy Scouts.
The lessons learned in these endeavors would stick with the boys and girls for the rest of their lives, according to him.
“These kids need scouting. You may not even know it but you’re changing their lives right now,” Fossum said.
All of the money raised during the event, which the Mangle dinner was created to do, will be used locally for the creation of scholarships, service opportunities, adult training and support of the youth in the area.
