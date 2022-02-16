JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Two people escaped injury when they fled a Dorothy Avenue home on Wednesday after the attic caught fire, a Johnstown fire official said.
The fire broke out at 9:20 a.m. in the 400 block of Dorothy Avenue, city fire Chief Robert Statler said.
"The fire was called in by a passing ambulance driver," he said. "They saw smoke and fire as they were going up the street."
Of the five people who live in the three-story house, two were home and got out safely, Statler said.
The fire started in the bedroom-attic.
Smoke poured out from the top floor window and firefighters made a quick "knock down."
A state police fire marshal was called to find the cause.
Most of the damage was confined to the attic-area, but there is water damage throughout the building, the fire chief said.
City firefighters were aided by Richland Township and West Hills Regional fire departments. West End EMS, DART Medic and Johnstown police were at the scene.
No injuries were reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.