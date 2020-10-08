Showcase for Commerce

Contract awards to area companies announced Thursday at the Showcase for Commerce event at 1st Summit Arena:

Concurrent Technologies Corp.

• $2.1 million from EVC for specialty coatings for military applications.

• $11 million to develop and enhance ammunition for the U.S. Army.

• $3.6 million to support FEMA's Identity, Credential, and Access management.

• $40 million in various other government contracts. Some were previously announced in June and others were not fully disclosed.

Martin-Baker America

• $6.5 million contract from United States Air Force for repair of ejection seat components.

• $7 million contract for delivery of side facing multi-operations seat for U.S. Army.

JWF Defense Systems

• $23 million contract from BAE Systems for ground combat vehicle components.

• $9 million contract from GD Ordnance & Tactical Systems to build military vehicles.

• $6 million in awards from Kongsberg Defense and Aerospace for remote weapons station hardware and mechanical parts.

• $6 million contract with ILC Dover for flood mitigation projects to protect New York City's subway system.

• $200,000 contract from SAAB Defense & Security USA to produce components for the GATOR ground-based radar system.

Johnstown Area Regional Industries (JARI)

• Obtained an additional Procurement Technical Assistance Center, expanding its supply chain reach to Indiana, Allegheny and Armstrong counties. The centers provide procurement assistance to all businesses but especially small businesses interested in participating in the government marketplace.

Note: Both JWF and CTC company officials said they have additional contracts with the government that they are not able to disclose and which are not included on this list. However, all contracts including those not on this list bring a total of $130 million in contract awards, Showcase for Commerce chairman Edward Sheehan Jr. said.

– Source: JARI, Cambria Regional Chamber