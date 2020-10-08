Johnstown companies in the defense industry announced secured contracts with a total value of about $130 million that will keep hundreds of jobs in the area, leaders said Thursday.
Concurrent Technologies Corp., JWF Defense Systems and Martin-Baker America reported contract awards at the Showcase for Commerce press conference in the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
“Contracts of about $130 million – that is significant,” Showcase chairman and CTC President Edward Sheehan Jr. said. “That is what keeps the region going, as we continue to support national security.”
JWF Industries Chief Operating Officer John Polacek said Johnstown was dying after the steel mill closed in the wake of the 1977 flood. He left town as a young adult because there were no jobs. It's a different city today, with tangibly different energy than even five years ago, he said.
"By the mid '80s, the lack of jobs drove our college students out of town to Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York – I couldn't go to D.C. without bumping into someone from this area," Polacek said. "Today, Johnstown is vibrant. There are people downtown at night and having dinner at restaurants that weren't there six years ago."
The vibrancy he sees in Johnstown he attributes to good-paying jobs at companies producing for the U.S. government.
In the War Memorial, on the wall behind Polacek hung a photo of a military striker that just so happened to be outfitted a common remotely operated weapons station (CROWS) built by Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace with parts from JWF.
"It's impossible to see a U.S. Military vehicle that doesn't have a CROWS, or something from JWF," he said.
The traditional showcase gathering was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the area’s defense contractors, which have cultivated business relationships over the past 30 years, is an engine that has not stopped running, said press conference moderator Jim Penna, regional director of external affairs for AT&T – the conference’s sponsor.
The 30th annual showcase is already in the planning process for 2021. It is scheduled for June 2-4. Sheehan said the defense industry in Johnstown continues to thrive with strong support from congressional leaders.
The showcase for next year has sponsorships in place, Sheehan said.
“That’s a good thing,” he said. “And it's important for our region to see what has been done here.”
