JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Mary Mills had already started hanging decorations at home. But as a 40-foot-tall spruce tree lit up the Roxbury Bandshell for the holiday season on Sunday, it was beginning to feel even more like Christmas, she said.
“I’ve got my warm scarf and some hot cocoa – this is just great,” said Mills, a resident of Johnstown’s Roxbury section and a first-time attendee at the Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance’s annual light-up ceremony. “This is such a nice, community event, and we need more of those.”
This year marked the nonprofit’s 16th event.
Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance President Mary Borkow said the group views the event as a holiday “thank you” to the community for its continued support.
The organization has spent nearly 20 years and $600,000 investing in the restoration of and upgrades to the 1939 bandshell – the last of its kind remaining.
To Borkow, this year’s tree is a glowing symbol of the city’s recent progress.
“The tree here at Roxbury Bandshell is representative of the many good things going on here in Johnstown,” she said. “The lights on this tree point to a brighter future for our area and is a way our residents and their guests can enjoy this beautiful holiday season.”
For William Carvell and Ashley McClelland, the event added a little bit of nostalgia. The pair said they grew up in Roxbury and have plenty of memories of past holidays at the park.
They now live in Conemaugh Township, but said they didn’t want to miss the chance to bring their children, Weston, 8, and Everly, 5.
“It’s such a wonderful thing,” William Carvell said of the light-up event, while their children watched Lux & Company perform holiday hits.
“It brings the community together,” McClelland added.
Johnstown resident Joe Kanuch donated this year’s spruce. He dedicates a homegrown tree annually in memory of Trooper Patrick “Stu” Stewart.
