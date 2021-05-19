Reilly Mckay, a Johnstown Christian School senior and handbell choir member, said being recognized Wednesday by Malmark Bellcraftsmen was a "huge honor."
The 18-year-old from Ligonier never expected to be commended for playing handbells, let alone by one of the largest manufacturers of the instrument.
"It's really neat to be recognized by the people who own the whole company," he said.
McKay and his fellow choir members were presented with a plaque for their dedication to the medium at Quality of Life Services at Westmont Woods on Goucher Street.
Adrienne Mohr, director of activities at the facility, organized the event and while planning the performance with choral and general music teacher Kristen Lloyd revealed that her daughter, Mia, is the greater-granddaughter of Malmark founder Jake Malta.
When she heard how much the educator loved handbells, she facilitated the plaque presentation.
"Malmark is really considerate for doing this," Mohr said.
The handbell choir performed for about an hour in the morning for the residents of Westmont Woods and the company owners who listened via a video call.
They played four songs, using Malmark handbells and handchimes, and sang three songs as well.
"What a privilege and an honor it was to play at Westmont Woods this morning – to share our music with the residents and to be honored by the Malmark handbell company," Lloyd said.
She added that the JCS students love playing their music and using it to praise the Lord.
Mia Mohr presented the plaque to the students and gave them branded T-shirts.
The 13-year-old Westmont Hilltop student considered it "a big opportunity" to recognize the group.
"Malmark thanks you for keeping the spirit of the handbell alive," she said. "May it continue to bring peace and harmony to all who have the opportunity to hear your beautiful performance."
The choir has been active at Johnstown Christian School since 1981, when teachers and parents Earl and Ruth Hunsberger donated two octaves of bells.
A third octave was given in 1983.
Lloyd said she applied for a job at the school in 1994 because of the established group.
"It's been a love of mine since I was 10 years old," she said.
Every grade at the school gets to play the handbells and chimes.
Lloyd said the instruments serve as a good way to learn music skills.
