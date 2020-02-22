It took 40 years for residents of the Slovakian village of Jarabina to learn of the historic heroism of its native son, Mical Strenk.
Jarabina Mayor Livia Kovalcikova said, like all eastern European communities behind the Iron Curtain, she and her neighbors were cut off from communication with family in the United States.
After the fall of the Soviet Union and the Velvet Revolution in the former Czechoslovakia, communication lines were restored.
The author of a 1995 magazine article detailing the life of U.S. Marine Sgt. Michael Strank visited Jarabina to describe the Iwo Jima flag raiser’s early life and heritage.
Kovalcikova was guest speaker Saturday at Cambria County War Memorial for a program honoring Strank and marking the 75th anniversary of the Iwo Jima milestone. It was among several weekend events marking the anniversary.
After discovering the local connection, the community of Jarabina collectively researched Strank, whose family emigrated to the United States, settling in Franklin Borough when Strank was 3 years old.
“He was prepared always to give everyone around him a hope,” Kovalcikova said. “We believe that his origins, difficult life and loving family formed his character.”
In the years since the news reached Jarabina, the entire region has embraced the symbolism of freedom and sacrifice Strank represents in the free world, she said.
Strank’s name was added to the Jarabina memorial to those who died in World War II; a plaque has been placed on the home where he was born; and paintings of Strank and the Iwo Jima battle were placed in the community’s cultural and social center.
A nearby town erected a statue of Strank as part of a park dedicated to opposing fascism and the United States Ambassador or Slovakia presented the town with Strank’s certificate of U.S. citizenship.
Strank’s niece Kathleen Price also spoke at Saturday’s program, bringing greetings from her mother, Mary Pero, Strank’s sister.
“My mother’s whole heart is here in support of her brother,” Price said. “She remains so humbled and grateful to see the continued pride the community expresses for her brother Mike.”
Strank and his fellow Marine’s actions in the fierce battle symbolizes the Marine Corps mission, retired Col. John Skelley said at the program.
“There is not a Marine alive that cannot tell you in great detail of the Battle of Iwo Jima,” Skelley said, noting that the iconic Joe Rosenthal photo of the flag raising is the first thing shown to Marine officer candidates. The candidates are asked, “Are you worthy of them? Are you going to be worthy of them? That’s how we grew up in the Marine Corps.”
Reflecting on the “most noble deeds” of the Marines and others fighting World War II, Skelley said the country must strive to honor the heroes. He urged more than 150 people attending Saturday’s program to be engaged citizens and be involved in their communities.
“As we continue to preserve that and pass that onto the future, we ask only one thing,” Skelley said “Are you worthy of it? Are we worthy of it? Are we worthy of their sacrifice yet today?”
Earlier, dozens braved a cold, biting wind to pay tribute during a flag-raising ceremony in Marine Sgt. Michael Strank Memorial Park in Franklin Borough.
Retired 1st Sgt. George Blackham was the speaker in Franklin.
“It signifies a great message to everyone that freedom isn’t free,” Blackham said. “It came with a great cost at Iwo Jima.”
Later Saturday, two films, “The Oath” and “Our Flag Still Waves” were shown at John P. Murtha Center at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
The commemoration continues at 9 a.m. today at Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church in East Conemaugh with a special memorial divine liturgy to remember Strank, a former parishioner.
Saturday’s events were the result of efforts by Bill Polacek, president and chief executive officer of JWF Industries and JWF Defense Systems.
After taking his family to the hometown of his grandparents last year, Polacek said he appreciated the connections of Strank’s life, the flag raising, Slovakia, the United States and the region’s history of immigration and military service.
Polacek’s son, Will Polacek, served as master of ceremonies at the War Memorial program because, he said, “13 people came down with the flu.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.