MEYERSDALE – The thunderstorm that swept through the region early Wednesday brought a powerful, rushing roar that Bev Warnick said she's only heard once before.
That was May 31, 1998 – when a tornado leveled parts of southern Somerset County.
"The rain was pelting our home like it was solid – but it was just coming down that hard," the Meyersdale woman said. "And the wind, it wasn't quite like a train ... but it was so loud."
It wasn't quite like a tornado either – but the strong "straight-line" winds that ripped through Meyersdale caused a string of damage, Meyersdale Volunteer Fire Chief Mike Miller said.
As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, nearly 2,000 homes or businesses – many in the central part of the county – were still without power, creating new problems for thousands of people quarantined inside their homes due to the coronavirus.
Ed Matsko of Jennerstown said he stocked his fridge and freezer earlier this week, hopeful he wouldn't have to leave his home again – or deal with grocery store crowds – anytime soon.
"Now, I'm worried everything inside my fridge is going to go bad because we haven't had power since 2 a.m.," he said Wednesday evening. "But there's not much you can do."
Trees and fallen power lines were reported across Cambria and Somerset counties.
'Ripped completely off'
The Meyersdale area appeared to have sustained the worst of the property damage.
Strong gusts lifted parts of Meyersdale Area Elementary School's rubber roof, Miller said.
Near midfield at Meyersdale football stadium, the Raider red press box was resting face-down on the bottom row of the field's metal bleachers.. And behind the end zone, a field goal post was on the turf – torn apart by the storm.
The district's baseball and softball diamonds sustained enough damage that the fields likely wouldn't be usable for the rest of the year if Meyersdale's classes were still in session, Meyersdale Area Athletic Director Craig Gindlesperger said.
According to Miller, a storage shed was "spun" where it stood. One of the walls "was ripped completely off," he said.
"It's unreal," Miller said. "It's almost like it followed a straight path from Rockdale Road along the ridge to that school."
National Weather Service Meteorologist Craig Evanego said a storm that swept in from the Great Lakes overnight was to blame, saying it caused damage from Michigan through western Pennsylvania.
A tornado touched down near Tarentum, Allegheny County, with winds as strong as 100 miles per hour. In New Kensington, Westmoreland County, it battered industrial buildings and tore the roof off of a downtown church.
To the west of Johnstown, in Latrobe, at least two of the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport's airplane hangars also sustained heavy damage.
'Severe ... damage'
Evanego said the National Weather Service was also gathering information from Somerset County emergency officials about the storm damage in Meyersdale. But there was no reason to believe a tornado was at work.
That didn't minimize the storm's impact across much of western Pennsylvania, he added.
Pittsburgh International Airport's weather station recorded 75 mile-per-hour gusts, the strongest captured since 1948. And one Somerset County site recorded speeds of at least 62 miles per-hour, he said.
"Straight line wind can do a severe amount of damage," he said.
Warnick, whose home sits just across the road from Meyersdale's campus, said she was thankful no one was hurt overnight.
Miller said as many as 15 members of his department spent all morning responding to calls.
A silo and two barns were also damaged by the storm.
Power outages
Trees and power lines fell across Somerset and Cambria counties, closing roads and causing more than 4,000 homes or businesses to lose power at one point, according to Penelec.
During the Wednesday morning commute, parts of Cambria Township, Somerset, Stoystown, Meyersdale and Hooversville all had outages impacting dozens to several hundred customers, the energy company reported.
As of 5 p.m., that still remained the case for sections of the Somerset area, Jennerstown and Stoystown, Penelec reported.
At one point, tens of thousands of Penelec customers lost power in western Pennsylvania due to the storm and company officials indicated crews were still at work to restore electricity by 11 p.m.
Sports reporter Cory Isenberg contributed to this report.
