JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Christine Connors, a Johnstown native who now lives in California, is taking her can-do attitude and her experience as an ironworker to the CBS show “Tough As Nails” for Season Three of the competition.
The first episode will premiere Oct. 6 at 9 p.m.
“The whole experience of this show was really amazing,” the 28-year-old said.
Connors grew up in the Southmont area and is a 2013 Westmont Hilltop High School alumna. She initially heard about the show because part of the second season was filmed at her ironworker apprentice school.
Connors said she was intrigued by the concept of the show.
“ ‘Tough As Nails’ is a competition series that celebrates everyday Americans who roll up their sleeves and don’t think twice about working long, hard hours and getting their hands dirty in order to keep their country running,” according to the CBS website.
Contestants have to compete individually and as a team in a series of challenges at job sites that test their toughness. One person is eliminated in each episode.
After that first introduction, Connors didn’t think much about the series until she saw an ad on Instagram looking for Season Three competitors.
“I just applied and somebody got a hold of me a few days later,” Connors said.
Numerous interviews and physical challenges later – every Saturday for weeks she had to do eight minutes of burpees, strenuous exercises that require fast-paced series of squats and planks – Connors found out at the last minute that she would be a contestant.
Prior to that, she went back and watched the previous seasons of the show and was impressed by it.
“This is the perfect show for what America is going through right now,” Connors said.
She added that “Tough As Nails” showcases essential workers and what they can do.
Connors is competing on the “Dirty Hands” team, but couldn’t share much more about the show. She said the experience was stressful at times, but she’s glad she got to do it, especially because, when she was younger, she wanted to be in show business.
“The show, overall, is a really cool opportunity for her to mesh those two worlds of sport and TV,” said her older sister, Sarah Connors-Petro.
When Connors-Petro found out that her sibling was going to be on national television, she was thrilled but not surprised.
“I knew she was a shoo-in from the get-go,” she said. “She just exemplifies what they’re trying to put out there.”
Her younger sister is an ironworker who became a welder after pursuing a career as a personal trainer.
While working for Connors-Petro at her business, Area 56 Warehouse Gym, the younger sibling began considering the future and decided she might want a job where she could work with her hands or possibly someday own her own business. At the suggestion of a friend, she started looking into welding.
“I fell in love with it,” Connors said.
She got a certification from Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center and worked as a boilermaker and non-union welder for a time before going to California, where she’s now part of the Ironworkers of Local 433. Connors said she likes the work because she’s high up and outside.
“We’re so excited and proud of her,” mother, Kim Connors said.
When her daughter went out to California, Kim Connors encouraged her to get on a television game show and is glad that finally came true.
She said she thinks her daughter is going to do well on “Tough As Nails.”
“She’s always been the strongest athlete in the family,” added her father, Mark Connors. “Christine is a really strong kid.”
The pair purchased “Tough As Nails” shirts to wear when they watch the show, and they are trying to organize watch parties for the whole family to support Christine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.