For however long Chad Miller remains in his new position as Johnstown’s interim police chief, one of his goals will be for the department to continually act – in his words – as “a beacon of light in this area as far as policing.”
The city has the region’s largest force in terms of manpower.
Officers not only patrol the municipality, which is home to 19,000 residents, but also Middle Taylor Township, West Taylor Township and Dale Borough. JPD members work closely with county, state and federal law enforcement.
And they deal with issues, such as drugs and violence, on a larger scale than other area communities do.
There is, of course, room for improvement, he said. Negative incidents have occurred in recent years, including the overdose of an officer inside the Public Safety Building. But “overall, the department’s in a good place,” according to Miller, who met with members of The Tribune-Democrat news staff.
Miller, a captain, took over the interim position following the departure of former Chief Robert Johnson, whose resignation was effective Aug. 7. Interim City Manager John Trant Jr. appointed Miller.
“It’s nothing that was sought out,” Miller said. “We obviously had no idea that Chief Johnson was going to leave. He actually re-signed his contract in June. … Then, in July, he found some other job opportunities outside of policing. He jumped at the opportunities. It was nothing that we were planning on or seeking out.”
When outlining his plans, Miller stated: “I don’t think my ideas are different than anybody else that’s going to come in. I don’t think they’re that different from what Chief Johnson’s direction was leading the department. Just because I’m interim chief, we’re not going to just stop and hold. We’re not going to do anything drastic until the new chief gets in there and gets his ideas.”
‘Build that relationship’
Miller plans to apply for the full-time chief position.
He has been with the department since 2004, following graduation from what was then called St. Francis College (now St. Francis University) in 1999 and four years in the Army.
Much of his policing career was spent as a JPD school resource officer in the Greater Johnstown School District, where he developed relationships with students that have carried over into their adult lives.
“The future of our community is in that school district,” Miller said. “(The goal is) to build those relationships with those kids and have them understand that the SRO is the ambassador for the Johnstown Police Department, who is trying to build a relationship with them and show them that not all police officers are like they’re seeing on national TV, not all police officers are bad. It’s important to build that relationship, not only with the kids, but the parents.”
Miller continued: “My connections are with the community. I think the department has to build relationships with the community, continue to grow relationships with the community.
“The biggest thing I’m going to be pushing is we are all in this together, through this civil unrest, through everything that’s going on. I want to be sure that we’re in this together as a community and a police department.”
He wants officers to be actively involved in getting to know residents.
“I have a bunch of ideas for getting into the community and starting to talk to different sections of the community,” Miller said. “Because, obviously, not everybody has the same mindset. Nothing’s monolithic. You have to go and see what everybody wants, and try to find the best answer, and find the best compromise, and do the best job, do what’s best for Johnstown.”
‘Running our tails off’
About half of the officers on Johnstown’s force are new within the past three years, Miller said.
That has brought to the forefront the challenges of recruitment and retention for modern police forces.
“The overturn you guys are talking about has not been as large as the rumors are,” Miller said. “We’ve had people leave for better jobs – the Pennsylvania State Police, a couple went out to Richland Township, one went to York Regional. They’ve left for better jobs with higher-paying money and basically less calls.
“We’re running our tails off here. So we haven’t had a lot of people leaving just because they want to leave or they don’t like the department. We’ve had a bunch of retirements. We’ve had a lot of turnover just in the force getting older.”
There are currently 36 officers.
JPD is budgeted for 38, which will increase to 40 next year thanks to the city receiving federal COPS Hiring Program funding. However, even filling just those few positions might not be easy.
“I think the biggest thing we see here in Johnstown, as far as nationwide, is with the recruitment and retention, trying to get new officers,” Miller said. “We just tested for officers. We just had the hiring process. … We had seven officers apply, and we had four take the written test.”
Miller compared that level of interest to when he applied only 16 years ago.
“We can’t get enough officers,” he said. “We can’t get enough people to apply to be officers. When I tested, in 2004, I believe I tested with 170 people. And now we’re testing four.”
‘Conversations’ about race
JPD recently reached out to Harrisburg Area Community College, Greater Johnstown Police Academy, Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Allegheny County Police Academy when looking for applicants – especially minority candidates.
Among the nearly 100 combined cadets in those programs, only two were Black, according to Miller.
That presents a challenge for the department in its efforts to diversify, having just one non-white member and four women on the force.
Miller said the interest in policing needs to be developed in families, neighborhoods and schools.
“I hate to give this answer, but what is the police department going to do? That’s a community issue,” Miller said. “That’s an education issue. That’s growing up and nobody’s pushing you toward the police force. Nobody in your community wants you to be a police officer. How does the police department change that? How does the police department actively go out and make somebody a police officer?”
JPD, like departments all across the country, has been dealing with the issue of race relations since the death of George Floyd on Memorial Day. Floyd, an unarmed Black man, lost consciousness as a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.
About 500 people attended a protest in Johnstown in early June.
“We want to make sure that we put out the little fires before they become big ones,” Miller said. “I think that’s why I think the protest was a good thing. It allowed people to express their opinion. It allowed people to get it off their chest.
“If they would have shut everything down, ‘No, you can’t do it,’ could you imagine what that could have turned into? We don’t want the big explosions. I’d rather have the conversations, the explanations.”
One of the protesters’ main issues was the release of the names of the officers involved in the June 2012 fatal shooting of 27-year-old Elip Cheatham, a Black man who drove toward cops who were trying to take a shooting victim from another incident to the hospital.
“I have no thoughts on that,” Miller said. “That is not our purview. That was investigated by the state police and the district attorney’s office. It has nothing to do with the Johnstown Police Department.”
Unsolved homicides
On Nov. 6, 1978, Maxine Ellen Andrews was killed by a single gunshot, while sitting in a car outside of Ace’s Lounge in the city’s Cambria City neighborhood.
Her brother, the Rev. Clarence J. Washington, recently brought attention to the murder again – through an exclusive interview with The Tribune-Democrat – in the hopes of somehow finding the killer.
No suspect has ever been formally accused.
“We’re never done trying to solve cases,” Miller said. “There’s no homicide case that’s a closed case until we get somebody convicted or find justice for that individual. Those cases are always open.”
Other more recent homicides remain open, too, including the shooting deaths of Kyfen Jones and Zachary Andrews. No arrest has been made in the Jones case. Charges were dropped against a man accused of killing Andrews.
“We’re not getting the convictions for the homicides, but we’re knowing who did them and trying to build the evidence,” Miller said. “But knowing and having the evidence to prove it is two different things.”
