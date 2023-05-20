WINDBER, Pa. – Wineries, distilleries and vendors filled Windber Area Recreation Park on Saturday.
The afternoon brought grayish skies and steady rain, too.
But it didn't stop Jason and Angela Stiffey, of Johnstown, from enjoying themselves, stopping from one table to the next with tasting glasses.
"It's our anniversary, so we thought we'd come out, relax and do some tasting," Angela Stiffey said, while staff from Allegheny County-based Black Dog Winery filled glasses nearby.
Around 2 p.m., she was among a crowd of approximately 120 people enjoying "Wine Through the Park," an inaugural event by Windber Municipal Authority.
Eight wineries, three distilleries and one brewery participated, while vendors offered shirts, salty snacks and sweets such as cupcakes and cookies.
Authority Director Matt Grohal noted the group hosted a winter wine-tasting event for years at the ballroom before COVID-19.
With a new all-weather pavilion added above the pool this spring, Grohal said the authority decided to add a springtime wine stroll.
"It's May now. People are supposed to be outside enjoying themselves so we thought this was a good chance to showcase the park and amenities it has," he said.
The weather wasn't ideal, "but you can't plan that," Grohal said.
Still, he said he was pleased with the turnout, given the circumstances.
Events like "Wine Through the Park," and the summertime "Wings and Waves" support continuing investment in the Recreation Road park, he said.
"We recently spent $125,000 on the (swimming pool's) splash pad. That money was all self-generated," he said. "We couldn't do it without fundraisers."
For Chuck and Pam Dunn of Johnstown, the daylong event was a chance to grab lunch – and "probably buy a few bottles of wine."
They bought sandwiches from South Fork-based Smoke 'Em Up BBQ before making plans to check out some wineries.
"It'd be nice if the sun cooperated, but we're having a good time," Chuck Dunn said. "It's a nice event."
