Stockholm is home to what author Ola Johansson, a University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown geography professor, calls a critical mass of talented songwriters and producers who have come together to make the city one of the world’s leading centers for creating music.
Johansson, a native of Sweden who now lives in Westmont, explores their contributions to pop music in his new book, “Songs from Sweden: Shaping Pop Culture in a Globalized Music Industry,” which is available through Palgrave Macmillan, an international academic and trade publishing company.
“It has to do with a couple different things,” Johansson said during an interview at Peoples Natural Gas Park in Johnstown. “No. 1, you have a local explanation for why things are.
“There are certain factors in one particular location, like in Stockholm, that are very conducive to the development of the music industry and creative songwriting, for example.
“There are enough people that create a creative atmosphere among a group of songwriters, producers and also the industry infrastructure in one particular place.”
That concentration of people working together is an important factor in Stockholm’s music scene, Johansson said.
“When we talk about creative industries, they tend not to be spread out,” Johansson said.
“They’re very concentrated, where people need face-to-face meetings almost daily in order to collaborate, so you’ve got to have creative people who actually meet, talk things over. In the case of songwriting, sit and write songs together. They have to be very close.”
The inspiration for Johansson’s book grew out of earlier work involving Swedish pop music.
“Some years ago, I wrote one article that was trying to figure out not so much about writers and producers, but Swedish artists – why Sweden had been quite famous for producing a lot of pop and rock music,” Johansson said. “I developed a few ideas about why that was.
“But I realized I had ignored the people behind the scenes – the writers and producers, who then, a little bit later on, particularly the last decade, have been very, very prominent.
“I thought I’d follow up on my original story about Swedish artists. That was such an interesting story that it became a book.”
“Songs from Sweden” is divided into four main parts: “Introduction: The Swedish Music Miracle, from 1.0 to 2.0,” “Local Music in a Global Network: Circulation, Reputation, and Hybridity,” “The Main Players” and “An Analysis of Swedish Pop Music.”
In the book, he delves into the factors that influence Swedish songs, writing about the nation’s “economic and cultural geography, such as Sweden’s position in the world as a small, cosmopolitan country; the spatial organization of the music industry; and the tendency for even geographic development within Sweden.”
Johansson’s work looks at key contributors, including Max Martin, who has written or co-written 23 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 songs, including for superstars Britney Spears, NSYNC, Katy Perry, P!nk, Kelly Clarkson, Maroon 5 and Taylor Swift. Only John Lennon and Paul McCartney have written more Hot 100 chart-toppers than Martin.
He is the winner of a record 11 ASCAP Songwriter of the Year awards and recipient of the 2016 Polar Prize for music.
“Anyone who is not a music industry insider may be forgiven for not knowing Max Martin,” Johansson wrote. “Besides a series of interviews at the time of the Polar Prize, Max Martin rarely speaks with media and prefers to be a behind-the-scenes person only.
“But the truth is that Martin is one of the most prolific and commercially successful songwriter–producers in pop history. While maintaining a low profile, he has amassed a record of countless No. 1 hits around the world.”
Sweden’s modern music scene started out with homegrown artists, such as ABBA, known for hits such as “Dancing Queen,” “Take A Chance On Me,” “Fernando,” “Waterloo” and “Mamma Mia”; and Ace of Base, which sang “All That She Wants” and “The Sign.”
“The Swedish pop producers, they started out with domestic artists,” Johansson said. “For example, most famous being ‘The Sign’ from Ace of Base, so that became an international hit because it was a good song.
“Then big-time artists and producers from around the world, from Britain, from the United States started to notice this, so they started to get in contact with people in Sweden to then write songs for American artists. And they did that well as well.”
All of those songwriters, producers and singers have combined to create what Johansson described as a distinctive Swedish pop sound.
“I think the cluster of Swedish songwriters, they’ve become famous for melodic pop music rather than, let’s say, something that is based on heavier rhythm,” Johansson said. “In pop music, there is often a distinction or division between more melodic pop and then R&B and hip-hop.
“The Swedish pop music is clearly leaning toward the more melodic style, which some say can be traced back all the way to ABBA, for example.
“A lot of the Swedish songwriters, they are known for writing what’s been described as a scientific way, or analytical songwriting, very precise, nothing left to chance. This is not somebody that gets an inspiration in the middle of the night.
“But it’s hard work in terms of designing a song with very careful ideas about the relationship between a particular part of the song – a chorus, a verse – and how they’re all put together. It’s not improvised. It is designed to be very, very precise in order to be appealing to an audience.”
