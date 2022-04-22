Johnny Cash, the iconic man in black, took center stage inside the Cambria County War Memorial Arena and started to play “Long Black Veil.”
“Ten years ago, on a cold dark night
“Someone was killed, ‘neath the town hall light
“There were few at the scene, but they all agreed
“That the slayer who ran, looked a lot like me ...”
The first-person song tells the story of a man who was hanged for a murder he did not commit, but would not provide his alibi “for I’d been in the arms of my best friend’s wife.” His lover “stood in the crowd and shed not a tear,” but then “late at night, when the north wind blows; In a long black veil, she cries ov’re my bones.”
A little boy, Robert “Bo” Moore, was in the audience.
“As a 7-year-old, I certainly didn’t understand that (song),” Moore said, “but I certainly understood the power of just one man having that kind of influence over a group.”
The performance made a lasting impact on Moore.
“I just remember, at that moment, just what a powerful moment it was for me, being there with my father and thinking that, you know, ‘4 (thousand) or 5,000 people, when you’re 7 years old, it could be 3 million people out there,’ ” Moore said.
“Just dead silence. You could hear a pin drop whenever he was sitting at his stool, and you think, ‘Man, this guy has this power over all these people right here at this moment.’
“Just that feeling, at that time, was just something really, really special. It was something that I always remembered.”
By then, Moore was already learning music from his father, Robert “Moose” Moore, and grandfather, Lee Moore, who taught him fingerpicking-style guitar, jazz and the music of Hoagy Carmichael and Irving Berlin.
Moore eventually began playing professionally, which, throughout the years, has included countless solo performances, along with shows with friends, his brothers and son, Tucker Moore.
“It’s kind of a generational thing in the Moore family,” Moore said. “All the boys pretty much picked up an instrument and learned how to play something.”
Moore plays a variety of styles – from easy listening acoustic brunch music to the rock ‘n’ roll of Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin.
“It’s nice to have an eclectic mix of different types of things that I like,” Moore said.
Being a musician has also provided Moore the opportunity to meet and develop relationships with people from all around the Johnstown region.
“It’s so much fun,” he said. “… It’s kind of cool that you recognize, that you know all these people by their first names and what they drink often, you know what I mean, and not knowing their last names.”
Along with playing live and recording, Moore has also taught music, been involved in radio broadcasting and owned Bo Moore’s Village Street Music, located in Johnstown’s Moxham neighborhood.
He works for Forever Media, a job that includes doing an interview show called “Laurel Highlands” on WNTJ and WNTI radio, where he talks with a cross-section of the local community, including staff members of The Tribune-Democrat.
“I never had any intention of broadcasting,” Moore said. “It just became something that I just did. I’d come up, sing a couple funny songs when they had me on, and before you know it, I was offered a full-time job there. Then I started doing public service work there.
“Then I found out that I really like to interview people and talk to people. That became like a little different thing that I did.”
Moore teaches guitar and music courses at St. Francis University.
For the past few months, he also has been instructing Greater Johnstown High School students about podcasting, the media and broadcasting.
“It’s always special whenever you’re working with somebody and you realize that they get it,” Moore said. “It’s like a moment they feel pretty good about themselves and what they’re doing.”
