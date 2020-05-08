For centuries, genealogies have been an important part in telling stories of where we come from. In Matthew 1:1-16 (NIV) of the Holy Bible, The Genealogy of Jesus Christ is detailed.
It starts, “This is the genealogy of Jesus the Messiah, the son of David, the son of Abraham.”
Knowing where you came from is as old as, well, the Bible.
Even older.
Local genealogist Karen Esaias, of Southmont, has been researching family trees ever since she retired from the U.S. Air Force as a colonel in 2007 with the Office of Special Investigations. Esaias researched genealogies for herself and her husband, Richard Von Schlichten, as a hobby when she had time. She decided to pursue it as a second career, enrolling in an online program at Boston University shortly after retirement – and within four months, she became a certified genealogist.
“They said the program would be about eight to 10 hours and I thought that is a lot,” Esaias said. “I don’t think I have that much time. I just got finished and I was just retired.”
Instead, the online class took at least 40 hours and sometimes up to 70 hours a week.
After graduation, she continued her training at La Roche University in Pittsburgh with the Genealogical Research Institute of Pittsburgh.
GRIP-ping history
Elissa Scalise Powell, co-director of GRIP, runs three separate weeklong programs in June and July at La Roche, with courses focused on areas of students’ choosing. Esaias said she likes to stick to Pennsylvania-focused areas of interest, which is her area of expertise.
Participants pick one topic for a weeklong, in-depth study.
The program is one of only four of its kind in the country. Some of the courses offered are Irish ancestry, American Quaker records, “Who’s Your Daddy – Using DNA,” German research, and Jewish genealogy.
They are taught by some of the best genealogists in the country, according to the website. Powell calls it a summer camp for genealogists.
“When people are curious about their family history, it is the older generation – the patriarch of the family,” Powell said.
However, she said, there has been an increase in younger people interested in looking into their families, especially since more information has become available online.
Now that people are at home with extra time on their hands, people are using the program to dive into some research of their family histories.
Powell has dedicated almost 30 years to uncovering the past.
“My firm belief is that, if we in our current generation don’t keep it alive, then people in the future won’t know the past,” she said.
“We should not break the link.”
At this time, the program is still accepting registrations up until a week before classes start on its website at www.GRIPitt.org. The next session is set for June 21-26.
Building a family tree
Esaias works with clients who either contact her directly, through word of mouth, or through the Association of Professional Genealogists website.
“My process is that generally I start with building a (family) tree,” she said.
“I will just start with what they know – date of birth, date of death, place of birth, and their family, and we will just start building a tree and working our way back.”
Esaias recommends people start first with what they know and document it. Before a client even comes to her, he or she should find sources – such as an old family Bible, handed down through the generations. Pictures can provide clues, too.
“They tell every genealogist, put names and dates on pictures,” Esaias said.
Esaias recollects photos of her own without names on them, as do most people.
Artifacts – items that were made to commemorate occasions such as battles, baptisms and weddings – are significant and have dates on them. Esaias said these are important to document milestones for the family tree.
“And document the things that you know,” she said, “because people know when and where their parents were born. That is sort of the start.”
It can be a lot to sort important documents compiled over the decades, so it is important to come up with a filing system, Esaias said. She recommends looking on the internet for books or ways that help with sorting out all of the paperwork that goes along with being the sole historian.
Esaias numbers each family member, starting with her parents. For instance, her father would be 1. His wife would be 1.2, and so on. She says it works for her.
“I would digitize them first,” she said. That can be done on Ancestry.com, then downloaded onto a personal computer using software such as Family Tree Maker.
“When you look at Ancestry or Familytree, all of those documents are scanned into the system to be viewed,” said Esaias.
“So we live in a time now that you can keep them forever.”
Piecing together puzzles
Esaias’ work as an investigator for 27 years has played a valuable role in piecing family puzzles together for so many of her clients. Even when she hits dead ends, she sees them as just small bumps in the road.
“It is frustrating, but then I regroup to see what else I can do,” Esaias said. “There are a number of people in Johnstown who are interested in genealogy that I can contact and say, ‘Here’s what I have done. Do you have any ideas?’ ”
She recalls one project she was doing for a client that included research on his German surname. After she concluded his portion of the family tree, Esaias moved on to his mother – whom he thought was Italian. The name was Fletcher – a name Esaias told the client was not Italian. After a DNA test, and many hours of research, a clue emerged.
“There was a distant DNA match from a cousin,” said Esaias, which led to a name on Italian marriage records, which she then had translated – the mother was Angelica Facciuto (Fletcher). Mystery solved.
Craig Lanier Allen contacted Esaias for a book he was writing after no leads on a person he needed to learn more about.
A professor of history at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, he once served in the special investigation’s office with Esaias.
“There was a mid-level diplomat who became more central to my story,” Allen said, “but I was having trouble finding out much about her beyond what was in her State Department files.”
He employed Esaias to help with finding out what he needed to complete his book.
“Thanks to her stellar sleuthing, I now have a dozen boxes worth of material,” Allen said.
Allen was part of Esaias’ command while he was in charge of their office in the American Embassy in Paris.
Tech bridges gaps
Websites such as Ancestry and FamilySearch, run by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is what Esaias primarily uses because of their digitized records. Census records that become public record provide a big resource as well.
This year, the U.S. Census is being conducted. As a note, the records this year will not become public until the year 2092, because of the “72-Year Rule” – law between the Census and the National Archives that dictates when census records are made public, or every 72 years – the average age of a person. This is done to shield the identities of individuals who are still living.
Esaias says she was able to pull up documents for a client of hers with origins from both Egypt and Lebanon that would not be readily available at the courthouse here using online records. Also, for women trying to prove direct lineage for the Daughters of the American Revolution, or for finding veterans information, online resources are a great way to pursue.
The website Fold3 is helpful for those seeking military information, as is the National Park Service’s Civil War section. Esaias says she refers to both sources a lot when tracking down relatives who served.
“The Soldiers and Sailors database is really brilliant,” she said. “You can search it by name for both soldiers and sailors, prisoners of war. I use it anytime I am in that era.”
Esaias also recommends the Pennsylvania Room at the downtown Cambria County Library for those records not digitized. That area of the library holds many hard copies of the area’s family tree books.
In the age of DNA and its usages, Esaias has recommended testing for many of her clients.
She recommends to many of her clients to input that information and upload it into GEDmatch, an online database that matches DNA to other testing companies, making the most impact for finding other relations.
“One thing that DNA is changing the most for genealogists and the average person the most is adoptions,” she said. “People who thought they were raised by their parents were not and are finding out.”
