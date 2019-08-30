Gahagan Farms is tucked away on a repurposed dairy farm surrounded by cornfields in the northern end of Morrison’s Cove, Blair County.
From that setting, owner Yvonne Gahagan and Rosemary Ebersole come to Johnstown’s Central Park on Fridays to sell colorful floral bouquets – each one custom-made on the spot.
Their stand is a favorite among visitors to Johnstown’s weekly farmers market.
“We’ve been doing this for about 20 years,” Gahagan said. “We’ve been coming to Johnstown for about 16 years. We’ve always done well here.”
Gahagan Farms also has been a vendor at the downtown Cumberland Farmers Market in Maryland.
A Williamsburg-area barn that once housed dairy cattle and tanks now is home to walk-in coolers, dried flowers, seedlings, starter trays and carefully hand-crafted floral wreaths, according to the Gahagan Farms website.
“The farm we live on has about 140 acres,” Gahagan said. “We probably have three acres of flowers.”
The farm has no greenhouse to grow flowers.
“In the spring, we buy them in trays of 40 packs that we can plant directly into the ground,” she said.
The farm grows more than 50 varieties of flowers, and Gahagan said she sells cut flower bouquets at in Johnstown, Ligonier and Cumberland.
Bouquet prices vary from $6, $12 and $18.
Gahagan said she became interested in growing plants while working for growers in Somerset and Martinsburg, Blair County.
“That’s kind of how I got started,” she said. “Then my father-in-law suggested that we have a big enough farm, we probably should just do it there so I’m not running all over creation.”
Gahagan said she grows flowers for weddings, funerals and other events.
Last year, she provided flowers for 50 weddings. Bridesmaid bouquets start at $25, and complete wedding florals started at $1,000.
“We’ll just keep going and continue to expand,” she said.
