LIGONIER – Neither cold weather nor the coronavirus hampered the success of Ligonier’s 30th Annual Ice Fest opening day activities on Saturday.
“It was a nice crowd all day,” store owner Pat Baker said at the Holiday Home Store, 112 E. Main St. on the Diamond. “It brings a lot of people to town.”
Sponsored by the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, the festival features more than 60 ice sculptures throughout the business district.
DiMartino Ice Co. of Jeannette, Westmoreland County, created the sculptures, which will remain on display around the Diamond and on the North Main and North and South Market streets.
Throughout the day, families lined up at the Diamond Gazebo for pictures with large ice sculptures of a bear and a giraffe.
Instead of its usual Ice Fest spaghetti dinner, Ligonier Volunteer Hose Company No. 1 was serving up hamburgers, hot dogs and french fries in front of the fire hall at 112 N. Fairfield St.
Hanson’s Original Kettle Corn is set up on the Diamond through Sunday and Misty Haven Carriage is providing horse-drawn carriage rides.
Baker said Ice Fest allows visitors to get a taste of the Ligonier downtown businesses while they enjoy the ice sculptures.
“They come in to warm up, and they shop, hopefully,” she said at the Holiday Home store. “It’s a nice shot in the arm in January.”
The outdoor setting allowed for social distancing while still enjoying festivities, she added.
“They can just drive around, or they can get out and walk around,” she said. “They are looking for something to do and it’s outdoors.”
Ligonier Ice Fest continues Sunday, with local restaurants and merchants offering specials for the event.
The sculptures will remain on display.
