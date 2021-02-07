Growing up in Johnstown’s Prospect section, Charvonne Holliday was an active member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and its youth group.
She recalls a longtime pastor, the late Andrew Tilly, stressing the Bible’s message of love.
Now as an assistant professor in Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health, Holliday, 34, drew on the lessons from her family, her hometown and her church when she watched recent violence and racial turmoil across the country.
“Every Sunday, the Rev. Dr. Andrew Tilly would recite 1 Corinthians Chapter 13,” Holliday said. “Still to this day, that is something that grounds me. When the world gets tough, sometimes I find myself praying, ‘Lord lighten my heart. Help me to love people as you do.’ ”
That chapter of 1 Corinthians closes with the often-quoted 13th verse: “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.”
Holliday credits Tilly, youth leader Deacon Jeffrey Wilson and her family for propelling her journey as a young Black woman pursuing her life’s passion through higher education.
Holliday is part of the Bloomberg school’s department of population, family and reproductive health, where she is leading research into public health aspects of violence against women.
“I am studying, basically, intimate-partner violence, looking at racial and ethnic disparities and trying to understand the impact of social and structural factors,” she said. “I work with survivors and men who use violence in their intimate relationships.”
‘Power of open dialogue’
Communicating with those men to understand their concept of relationships involves creating safe places for open dialogue and building relationships. It allows the men to speak freely and expand their self-awareness, she said.
Holliday sees that concept as a tool to fight racism.
“I believe in the power of open dialogue,” she said. “I believe people are inherently good.
“That’s part of my public health training: Our behavior is rooted in our experience and our socialization. My belief comes from my parents and my grandmother and other influential persons.
“Our core principles come from whom we are around. Just from what we’ve been seeing playing out on TV, we can recognize the power of social networking – for good and for bad.”
Holliday admits that recent events, both locally and nationally, have shaken her deeply and made her reexamine her hometown and the nation.
“I am really disheartened by race relations that are going on in our nation, and particularly in our small community,” she said. “I was really disheartened and really disgusted to hear about the number of buses that went to (Washington) D.C. a few weeks ago to participate in (a rally before) the insurrection of our Capitol.”
The invasion of the Capitol by supporters of former President Trump and highly publicized killings of Blacks have provided a wake-up call, she said.
“I’ve been Black all my life, as my mom would say, so race relations are not new,” Holliday said.
“I’m not naive to these. But I think I’m most sad because I realize we haven’t made as much progress as I thought we did. There is much more racism surrounding us in the Johnstown community than I ever knew existed.”
Facing racism at home
Holliday said she has experienced racism in her hometown and elsewhere.
A few years ago, she was helping a family member who had been transferred for rehabilitation at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s Lee Campus. Holliday was not familiar with the sparsely occupied facility and happened upon a nurses’ station with a doctor and a nurse present.
“Oh my gosh, I was taken aback by how rude the doctor was. I’m actually having a reaction just thinking about this experience,” she said, putting her hand to her chest during the Zoom interview with The Tribune-Democrat.
The friendly nurse asked her name.
“I guess I was a little bit petty and I said, ‘Doctor Holliday,’ really emphatically – so (the physician) could hear me,” she said. “He perked up and reacted. For me, as a Black woman, I shouldn’t have to use my title for someone to help me. You should help me because I’m lost and I’m looking for my family member.
“As I was walking away, I said to him, ‘You know, you should help people no matter what their title is.’ He didn’t have anything to say.”
Holliday admits she is reluctant to drive after dark between her home in Baltimore and her family’s home in Johnstown. She compares some of the small rural towns along the way to the so-called “Sundown Towns” of the Old South. Some of those small towns actually had signs warning Black visitors to be out of town before the sunset.
‘Wasn’t a direct path’
Holliday started her journey into science and research close to home. The 2004 Greater Johnstown High School graduate joined Windber Research Institute as a research assistant after earning her bachelor’s degree in biology at Washington & Jefferson College in 2008.
She continued at Windber while completing her master’s degree in public health through Walden University in Minneapolis and earning her doctorate in public health through the University of Pittsburgh.
“It wasn’t a direct path but, as I look back, I can say that everything I did and everything I worked toward definitely influenced where I am today,” Holliday said. “I’ve always been interested in women’s health and I’ve always been interested in racial disparity but it wasn’t until my doctoral program that I really was able to recognize what my true passion is – and that is violence against women.”
She was recently accepted into the Johns Hopkins Building Interdisciplinary Research Careers in Women’s Health K12 program that supports investigators leading research to improve women’s health.
Holliday says her parents, Karen Brandon and the late Wilfred Brandon, along with her grandmother, Theresa Holliday, are important role models. Karen Brandon is a nurse and has worked in women’s health.
Her mother’s background and both parents’ emphasis on education inspired her to achieve and brought her to her current role at the prestigious university, earning a Bill and Melinda Gates Millennium Scholarship fellowship and other awards along the way.
Holliday has remained active in the local community and the larger Black community. She was the keynote speaker at the Johnstown NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet in 2013 and the Washington & Jefferson College Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in 2008.
At the Johnstown event, she said combating racism starts with individual relationships.
‘Creating accountability’
While her ideas continue that “relationships” theme, Holliday is also calling for accountability – both personal accountability and institutional accountability.
“I don’t think it’s OK to bust down a person’s door and shoot them while they are in their apartment and say ‘Oops’,” she said. “It doesn’t work that way. We know these things happen because of implicit bias and, partly because of a system that protects such behavior.
“I’ll say her name: Breonna Taylor. These are things that are going on and we are standing by and saying ‘oops’ – but we are not creating accountability.”
Many people may think of white hoods, burning crosses and nooses when they hear “racism” – but most racism is more subtle, she said.
“It’s also these implicit biases these microaggressions: Saying things like ‘I don’t see color’ or ‘there are a few bad apples,’ those things aren’t going to move the needle forward,” Holliday said.
“Of course all lives matter, but it’s not until Black lives matter that all lives matter. It’s not until trans lives matter and women’s lives matter.”
‘She was very involved’
Holliday’s interest in improving Black lives in her hometown goes beyond lip service. She and her family launched WillSTRONG Foundation in 2016 in memory of her father Wilfred Brandon. The foundation provides scholarships for minority youths from seven Johnstown-area high schools.
In addition, the foundation is exploring a mentorship project.
The concept is a familiar one for Holliday. When she was working at Windber Research Institute, her interest in public health and working with students prompted former Johnstown pediatrician Dr. Matthew Masiello to encourage her to move from Windber’s breast cancer lab to the Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention, which was a Windber project at the time.
“She was very involved in the inner city of Johnstown,” Masiello said in a phone interview. “She was mentoring high school students at the time.”
During her employment at the center, she helped develop a program for children with asthma for a hospital in Italy to encourage lifestyle changes to reduce the need for medication and hospitalization.
“She had the opportunity to travel back and forth to Italy and work with a pediatric pulmonologist,” said Masiello, who is now a clinical professor of pediatrics at University of Massachusetts Medical Center.
Holliday’s former youth leader said Holliday has been a role model since she was a teen with younger children in the church looking up to her.
Deacon Jeffrey Wilson said he has worked with hundreds of youth over the years, but Holliday stands out.
“There was no young person who was more focused than Charvonne,” Wilson said. “She was always serious. She always seemed to be pointed in the direction of success.”
