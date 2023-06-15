JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Eight charitable construction projects, including five home rehabilitation jobs, will be completed this week in Johnstown by volunteers with Hosanna Industries.
This week, about 100 volunteers from Avon Lake United Church of Christ, of Avon Lake, Ohio, have been staying at Greater Johnstown High School and working throughout the city.
Normally, the suburban Pittsburgh-based nonprofit spreads its volunteers between sites in the Allegheny-Butler-Beaver counties region and its second focus area in Johnstown, Hosanna Industries founder and CEO Donn Ed said on Thursday.
With the largest number of volunteers available for Johnstown this week, the entire organization has centered its efforts here, he said.
Through funding of $500,000 a year from the 1889 Foundation, Hosanna Industries has committed to rehabbing at least 25 homes a year for five years. Last year, 27 homes got help, and Ed said he expects at least that many this year.
“We are on track for accomplishing our goals here in Johnstown,” Ed said. “We are in high gear with all these volunteers.”
Home rehab projects expected to be completed by Friday are located on Lincoln Street downtown, Strayer Street in the West End, Catherine Street in Old Conemaugh Borough and Central Avenue in Moxham, as well as at a home in Roxbury.
In addition, the volunteers are working at the Women’s Help Center, 809 Napoleon St., and at an Apple Alley building owned by Helping Hands of Cambria County.
The work is part of Project Resurrect Johnstown, which is a partnership of the 1889 Foundation, Hosanna Industries and Johnstown Redevelopment Authority.
“This project directly addresses the social determinants of health by helping improve living conditions, not only for the homeowners and their families, but also helping improve their entire neighborhoods,” said Susan Mann, president of the 1889 Foundation.
“This project has been a game-changer throughout the Johnstown community,” said Melissa Komar, JRA executive director. “We have seen major success and a lot of hope, thanks to the funding received from the 1889 Foundation.”
