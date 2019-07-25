BERLIN – When Elizabeth Wyandt heard that Double Rocking R Farm’s main barn had gone up in flames on July 16, she felt the pain of her friend Scott Norris.
The barn at Wyandt’s Curtitsy Acres in Hooversville was damaged in a 2017 fire.
“I figured the best thing to do was have a basket party benefit,” Wyandt said Wednesday at Norris’ farm on Windswept Lane in Stonycreek Township, Somerset County.
“We’ll get all the community and all the other local horse people to come in a show of support to help him rebuild,” Wyandt said.
The basket raffle will be held during the Somerset Saddle Club horse show, beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday at the club’s show ring on Saddle Road, Somerset.
Norris said he is touched by the support.
“It’s just amazing the amount of people who responded and were wiling to come help,” Norris said, standing near a burned-out utility vehicle on his farm.
“The horse community, when something goes wrong, they are just there for you all the way.”
Norris had been in Cumberland, Maryland, relaxing at country singer Tracy Lawrence’s show at Allegany County Fair last week, when the fire was discovered by an Amish neighbor.
“The Amish man called me on the neighbor’s phone that the barn was on fire,” Norris said. “It took me 45 minutes to get back. It was still burning, but it was pretty much gone.”
Later, the neighbor told Norris he saw fire coming from the front of the barn and began running from his home, a few hundred yards away.
“He said by the time he got here, the flames were already at the back of the barn,” he said.
Six horses, two cows and a donkey died in the fire. Four of the horses were owned by people who boarded them at the farm. A tractor, hay baler and utility vehicle were also destroyed.
Norris said he has insurance, but expects to have additional expenses as he rebuilds.
“It means we have to start over again, I guess,” he said.
