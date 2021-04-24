Moss and dirt were scrubbed from headstones revealing no names.
The 816 nameless memorials at Grandview Cemetery are for those who died tragically without anyone to identify them in the wake of the 1889 Johnstown flood.
"We need to honor these people somehow," Kathie Petrosky of Brownstown said as she scrubbed one of the stones Saturday.
About 50 volunteers converged on the Unkown Plot to clean the headstones for the first time since they were set nearly 130 years ago.
Friends of the Johnstown Flood National Memorial provided supplies to renew the memorials, including a fast-acting solution that's used at national cemeteries and the White House.
The difference was quickly noticeable and the vibrancy will continue to improve into the future as the nontoxic solution sinks into the pores of the stones, said Stephanie Dunlap, president of the Friends of the Johnstown Flood National Memorial.
"These victims weren't identified for a few reasons, whether their whole family died and there was just no one left to identify them, or whether they were disfigured beyond recognition, or didn't have a connection to someone to make a positive connection." Dunlap said.
Volunteers Jay and Nikki Forde, originally from Seattle, Washington, moved to Johnstown six months ago and were touched by the city's history.
"These are lives that mattered then, and they should matter now," Nikki said.
The 132nd anniversary of the 1889 flood is May 31.
"We have a lot of people who stop by around the anniversary," Dunlap said. "We want these memorials to be looking their best when people come to honor the victims here."
