Hundreds of people moved through downtown Johnstown on Friday evening for a holiday event designed with pandemic safety in mind.
Hometown Christmas Stroll combined Johnstown traditions from the Hometown Christmas Parade and Light-Up Night, allowing visitors to check out the features at their own pace.
Sponsored by Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership, the stroll stretched along two blocks of Main Street and filled Central Park.
“It wasn’t the crowds of the previous years, but that’s what we were looking for,” partnership President Melissa Radovanic said. “We were happy with the way it turned out. It was a nice continuous flow.”
The stroll kicked off the holiday season with the first night of lights and music from the Christmas Tree @ Central Park.
The tree played all evening. Without the countdown to light up, Radovanic noted, there was no crush of people around the 36-foot-tall, animated tree.
The familiar cold-air balloons that ride Christmas parade floats were placed along Main Street from Franklin to Walnut Street, allowing visitors to make their own parade to check out each one and get pictures.
Santa greeted the strolling throng from his sleigh on Main Street by the park.
“We’ve had tremendous feedback so far,” Radovanic said. “They were happy we were still able to do something. It was a little different from the traditional light-up night, but people enjoyed it.”
The tree will light up the park with nightly music through Jan. 8.
Christmas Express @ Central Park will be Dec. 10 and 11, featuring children’s train rides around the park.
