Hometown Celebration

Lazaya Lassiter (left), 6, and Aurora Hibbard, 2, played together Saturday afternoon, July 20, 2019, during Hometown Celebration in downtown Johnstown’s Central Park.

 By Randy Griffith
rgriffith@tribdem.com

A Hometown Celebration event held Saturday afternoon in downtown Johnstown’s Central Park was designed to inspire a positive change for the city and its residents, according to organizer Gary Hale, president of Gateway to Christ Ministries.

A children’s program from noon to 1 p.m featured live music, Bible stories, puppets, prizes and a free lunch; it was followed by contemporary Christian music, clowns, a free clothing bus for all ages, free food and games.

