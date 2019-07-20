A Hometown Celebration event held Saturday afternoon in downtown Johnstown’s Central Park was designed to inspire a positive change for the city and its residents, according to organizer Gary Hale, president of Gateway to Christ Ministries.
A children’s program from noon to 1 p.m featured live music, Bible stories, puppets, prizes and a free lunch; it was followed by contemporary Christian music, clowns, a free clothing bus for all ages, free food and games.
