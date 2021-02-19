HOOVERSVILLE – Fire gutted Holy Family Parish in Hooversville Friday morning, sending firefighters from at least two counties to battle thick smoke and flames in freezing temperatures, authorities said.
The Rev. Karl Kolodziejski told The Tribune-Democrat he had finished celebrating Mass when he smelled smoke he thought was coming from a neighbor's house.
"After Mass, around 8:30, I went to the kitchen to get my breakfast and I smelled smoke," Kolodziejski said, sitting in a vehicle as firefighters darted passed.
"I smelled wood burning and I thought it was awful strong for someone burning wood in the neighborhood," he said.
"As I was getting breakfast ready, I heard a crackling sound in the kitchen of the hall, and when I went in, I saw smoke and immediately called 911."
Firefighters from multiple fire companies are at the scene along with EMS personnel.
"I can tell you I saw smoke coming from the ceiling, so it has to be in the upper part of the roof," he said.
Kolodziejski said the Sugar Street church has about 180 members.
Bishop Mark Bartchak, of the Altoona-Johnstown Roman Catholic Diocese, offered thoughts and prayers and thanked first responders.
"The diocese is also grateful for the brave efforts of firefighters and other emergency workers amid these challenging weather conditions," Bartchak said in a statement.
No injures were reported.
Check back for more information on this developing story.
