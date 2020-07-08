With a ceremonial cutting of a green ribbon, the Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown will officially reopen on Wednesday morning after being closed for three full months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 159-room hotel – the largest lodging facility in Cambria County – will once again welcome overnight guests and diners to Harrigan’s Cafe & Wine Deck.
Reopening the hotel, located in the heart of the city, comes after three months of worker layoffs and lost revenue due to cancellations.
“Obviously, the travel and tourism, and food and beverage industry has sustained catastrophic losses through the pandemic, so to be able to open this hotel is very emotional for us actually,” said Melissa Radovanic, director of marketing and community relations for Crown American Associates, which owns the local Holiday Inn.
“Our Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Richland was able to stay open during the pandemic. Closing this one was very hard. We laid off over a hundred employees, and so we’re just excited at this point to be able to call some of those employees back and have travelers staying again, not nearly to the extent of what it was.
“But at least it’s a start.”
Shutting down the Holiday Inn came about as a result of what Michael Barletta, president of Pasquerilla Enterprises, called “an unprecedented drop in occupancy” that left “no justification to have the downtown property open.”
COVID-19 precautions will be in place at the Holiday Inn, including taking employees’ temperatures before work and requiring them to wear face masks, encouraging guests to wear masks, limiting the amount of floors open based on occupancy, keeping workers at the front desk and hostess station behind plexiglass, and not yet providing Harrigan’s well-known lunchtime buffet.
“The safety of our employees and guests is paramount with our reopening,” Mark Pasquerilla, CEO of Pasquerilla Enterprises, said.
“There are several measures in place to assure everyone’s safety, and we are thrilled to welcome all of our guests once again.”
The ceremony will be part of the Cambria Regional Chamber’s Ready, Set, Open campaign – symbolized by green ribbons – that recognizes businesses as they begin operating again since the county has moved to Pennsylvania’s green phase.
“I think it’s really important because it is such a big part of our downtown,” Amy Bradley, the chamber’s president and CEO, said.
“It’s a business that a lot of people are familiar with and use on a regular basis. Things have been starting to reopen. Some of our smaller businesses have been starting to reopen. I think it was kind of symbolic that here’s a big important part of our community that still wasn’t open yet. So I think it’s good news. It’s a sign of things heading in the right direction. I think it’s all positive.”
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.
