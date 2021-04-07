A student at Hiram G. Andrews Center in Upper Yoder Township has been charged with sexually assaulting a female student in her dormitory room, authorities said.
Township police charged Johnathan Franc Schwing, 21, of Shenandoah, Schuylkill County, with aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault.
Police said that Schwing sent her a text message one day in February asking to meet her.
When the woman opened the door, Schwing allegedly forced his way into the room and assaulted her, police said.
Charges were filed after the woman was interviewed at the Cambria County Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township.
“I’ve been advised that the student (Schwing) is no longer residing at Hiram G. Andrews,” Assistant District Attorney Matthew Gribler said Wednesday.
Schwing waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
Schwing is free on bond.
