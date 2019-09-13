When Chris Higbee takes the stage at Peoples Natural Gas Park on Oct. 12, the country singer will not only be putting on one of his usual high-energy musical performances, but he will also be paying tribute to local law enforcement officers who protect the community.
Higbee, an Indiana University of Pennsylvania graduate, will headline Coptoberfest, an event to raise money for Operation Guardian for Distressed Officers and the Cambria/Somerset Camp Cadet program.
He performs with a band and family members.
“We’re a very patriotic family,” Higbee said during an interview at The Tribune-Democrat, as part of a daylong promotional tour on Friday that included stops at about a half-dozen Johnstown bars. “We believe in the police and like to support them as much as we can, instilling those values into my children. It’s a very neat organization and event to come and play.”
He has released four albums – “Chris Higbee,” “High Five Fun Pack,” “Ready or Not ...” and, most recently “Superhero.”
His former band – the Poverty Neck Hillbillies – performed for seven years, making two albums and releasing the video “Mr. Right Now,” starring Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
Some of his other songs include “Fiddles Rock,” “Angry American” and “Write to Me,” a song for his wife who was deployed to Iraq soon after their wedding.
“I like songwriting, too, because it gives me a way to put my life in other people’s ears, share that experience with them, and I like to create music,” he said.
On stage, Higbee, a fiddle player and singer, performs concerts that he describes as “90 minutes of energy, pure, untarnished energy.”
“Everybody walks away from our show with a smile on their face hopefully,” Higbee said. “And hopefully a tune in their heart.”
Higbee was selected to headline the concert by organizers Kevin Pollino, Mark Britton, Georgine Suder and Paul Murphy.
“We needed great entertainment,” Pollino said. “That’s where we started. Enter Chris Higbee here and his family, and his band. We swung for the fence. Very fortunate that Chris had the date available, was able to make his band available to be a part of the event. That’s what’s going to set this thing on the right tone.”
The other performers are Locked & Loaded and Adam Ernst.
Tickets, costing $5, can be purchased from committee members or at Murphy’s bar in Johnstown, Freedom Ford in Ebensburg and the St. Clair Tremont Club in Lower Yoder Township.
