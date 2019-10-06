The Pitt-Johnstown campus was illuminated Saturday evening as hundreds gathered to carry lanterns in support of the Greater Alleghenies Light The Night event.
"This is a great night," said Cambria County President Commissioner Tom Chernisky. "This is a way to celebrate the survivors and also remember the people who have passed on. There is a lot of emotion here tonight, a lot of good stuff, and we're raising money to help people.
"It's all about helping people."
Light The Night is a fundraiser that supports research to find a cure for blood cancer. Prior to Saturday’s event, friends, family and co-workers come together to form fundraising walk teams.
The annual fundraiser culminated Saturday evening with music, fireworks and ceremonies honoring survivors and remembering those who lost their battles with cancer.
Concentrix recruiter Walter Radovitch, of Johnstown, said "The biggest thing for us being here is that I really think it's about showing our support for those that are victims of cancer. And really just showing that we can come out as a community and a company to help be here for one another."
The event's opening ceremony was emceed by WJAC's Tim Rigby, who was diagnosed with anaplastic lymphoma in 2006. Saturday evening was highlighted by the fundraiser's 2019 Honored Hero, Sophia Tuinstra, who shared her personal experience with the blood cancer.
"I don't know where I might be right now if it wasn't for the hope my community gave me every single day," said Tuinstra as she addressed the hundreds in attendance. "Whenever you hear the word 'cancer,' let's no longer associate it with something negative."
During the event, walkers carried illuminated lanterns. Red lanterns were carried by supporters, white lanterns were carried by cancer survivors, and gold lanterns were given out in remembrance of those who lost their battle with cancer.
While the evening was emotional for many, Angelina Shilcosky, campaign manager for Greater Alleghenies Light the Night, said there was plenty to be happy about.
She said 650 people were registered.
"It was just an amazing night," Shilcosky. "We're over $140,000 raised of our $158,000 goal, which is amazing. We had 54 teams of family, friends and co-workers, and many sponsors.
"It's been overwhelming."
Shilcosky, a cancer survivor, said its great to see how this annual event continues to be a bright spot in the community.
"It's amazing," she said. "Being able to see everything that's been done, it's just been awesome.
"It's really good."
