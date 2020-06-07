HASTINGS – Still recovering from a colon surgery two weeks ago – and with COVID-19 still a threat – Karen Cavallo’s expectations for her birthday were bleak this year.
“I was thinking this was going to be my worst birthday ever – that I’d just be sitting here on my porch,” she said.
Thanks to a surprise visit from a parade of friends and family, the Hastings woman was only half right.
After Cavallo walked outside to discover that her Spangler Street home had been peppered with party decorations, a parade of familiar faces rolled past her house with well wishes while she watched in shock from her front porch.
“I’m just overwhelmed,” she said Sunday, wiping a tear from her eyes. “Thanks to them, instead of the worst – this is my best birthday ever.”
Cavallo has spent 20 years as a Cambria County 911 dispatcher.
Over that time, she’s been on the other end of the line to help guide residents through some of life’s most stressful moments – crashes, shootings and health emergencies, said Kayla Cavallo, of Ebensburg, a cousin who helped organize the celebration.
“It is time she is recognized for all that she has done for others ... and this parade seemed like the perfect way to do it,” Kayla Cavallo said.
Dozens of friends and family members apparently agreed.
Led by a Hastings Volunteer fire truck with its siren blaring, old friends, coworkers and golfing buddies drove past Karen Cavallo’s house – which was adorned with balloons and signs that said “We love you” and “You rock.”
One relative drew a cake covered with flaming candles and topped it with the words “Fire. Someone call 911!”
Hastings area residents Denny and Karen Galinis earned a few laughs at the tail end of the parade when they crept by in a yellow Cub Cadet garden tractor with the words “I’m just here for the cake” scribbled across the front end.
Karen’s longtime friend, Erin Abel, of Hastings, and her brother, Michael Cavallo, of Northern Cambria, said she deserved the moment.
Cavallo had surgery due to colon cancer.
“She’s been going through a lot since she was first diagnosed in October,” Abel said. “And she’s such a giver.”
“It was time to give back to her,” Michael Cavello said.
