Portage native Dr. Andrew Maul, of Baltimore, learned about a “Black Lives Matter” march being planned for his hometown while he was staying with his parents.
“I was really impressed and, honestly, surprised that there was enough interest to even think about an event like that here,” Maul said Thursday as marchers gathered in Crichton McCormick Park.
Maul acknowledged that he was the only African American among more than 50 participants in Thursday’s brief march, which was organized by 21-year-old Allison Cerwensky, of Portage.
“I think it’s good to spread awareness in our small town,” Cerwensky said. “We are not known for police brutality. We are not known for racism. Despite all that, we are able to use our voice and try to make a change.”
Cerwensky said she talked with the borough police department when organizing the march through Facebook posts. She then deleted the posts to help control the information’s reach.
“I wanted to keep it as tight as possible,” she said, adding that the police suggested a small march.
A graduate of Harvard Medical School completing his residency at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maul said racism was not obvious when he was in Portage.
“Growing up here was a great experience,” Maul said. “The community really treated me well. It was always something I was aware of, but leaving this community I have become a lot more aware of the issues.”
Carrying signs that included “Black Lives Matter,” “White silence is violence” and “If you want peaceful protests, listen to peaceful protesters,” the marchers gathered near tennis courts and a monument to fallen soldiers at the park entrance. Led by Cerwensky, they marched, chanting support for George Floyd and other African Americans who died while in police custody.
The procession made one loop of the park’s main area and then stood silently for nine minutes, which is how long Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin can be seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck on May 25 in the now-famous video shot by a witness.
“I think we now realize that nine minutes is way too long,” Cerwensky said.
