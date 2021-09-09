JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Christian Wrabley, Greater Johnstown High School civics teacher, was in an eighth grade social studies class when the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks took place.
Now he's teaching eighth-graders about 9/11.
"I remember thinking, 'This is a big deal. The world is different,' " he said.
Wrabley recalled how helpful his teachers were at navigating such a large historical occurrence and helping students understand the moment.
He strives to share the same kind of discussion-based environment with his students that was provided to him – to help them connect and process the attacks that happened before they were born.
"When I teach eighth grade on Sept. 11 and the days leading up to it, it really brings me full circle," Wrabley said.
On Wednesday, leading up to the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Wrabley discussed topics such as safety, freedom and consequences of major events with his students.
One of the worksheets he gave to his students featured a picture of the World Trade Centers smoking during the attacks, as well as two New Yorker magazine covers – the first showing a man dreaming of a mushroom cloud and people watching fireworks and the other depicting people shuffling past a memorial.
The document asked how communities move forward after tragedies, how the learners interpret the covers and how the idea of "safety" has changed since Sept. 11, 2001.
'Learning about this'
As students filled in their answers, Wrabley encouraged them share their thoughts, asking the class if they thought it was important to remember historical events,such as 9/11.
"It's eye-opening that these things happen and can happen," student Izzie Dull said. "Learning about this, especially in detail like we are now, makes me very scared."
Wrabley asked his class if they'd experienced an event that brought people together or an occurrence that changed the way they lived.
Aurora Croyle suggested the way COVID-19 has affected daily life.
The teacher said a student from a different group offered up the example of school shootings being normalized as a way everyday life has changed.
Teaching about a tragedy, such as 9/11, can be challenging, which is why the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial and the National Park Service held two educator panels, titled "Never Forget": Teaching September 11 to Future Generations," prior to the 20th anniversary on Saturday.
"With almost 100 registered participants, the panels went very well – especially for a maiden voyage," Friends of Flight 93 Learning Center Coordinator Danielle Miller said. "Both the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial and the National Park Service are very pleased, not only with the number of participants, but with the quality of questions those participants asked and the number of additional emails we have received following the panels."
Miller said often teachers either barely touch on the subject close to the anniversary or not at all.
The panels were created to show educators that "the events of September 11 can be woven throughout the entire school year and pulled into more classes than just a history room."
'Understanding of the world'
High school educators and administrators from around the country were invited on Tuesday to listen to David Hsiung, a history professor at Juniata College; Mike Mulvey, educator at The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida; and Tina Johnston, a retired educator at the Altoona Area School District.
Miller and National Park Service Education Specialist Gregory Zaborowski co-moderated the event.
Participants were asked several questions during the programs – ranging from how difficult it is to teach 9/11 and if there's been any push-back from parents or administrators to how to create an emotional connection to the material.
Also discussed was how critical it is to show students what daily life was like before the terrorist attacks and how it changed after.
Hsiung and Mulvey both teach dedicated classes connected to Sept. 11, 2001, but Johnston was an English teacher who taught the material thematically and tackled questions such as "What is a Hero?" and showed the the importance of telling the stories of those who perished 20 years ago using Shakespeare's "Hamlet."
"What I try to remember is, we're teaching young people who have yet to form their understanding of the world," Mulvey said. "Incorporating these difficult topics, these current events, these controversial topics is very important in a space like a classroom because they're hearing about these events in other spaces that are not as safe."
On Wednesday middle school faculty and staff were invited to hear from social studies teacher Scott Marsh of Mechanicsburg Exempted Village Schools, Mechanicsburg, Ohio; and Ellen Stolarski, Dawn Erich, Traci Meeker and Casie Buhler from the St. Mary's Area Middle School.
For these younger learners, the educators said they focus on age-appropriate material and the group from St. Mary's incorporates cross-curricular activities as well.
"In the end, I want the lesson to be personal, thought-provoking – but practical," Marsh said.
'We make it personal'
The middle school teachers advised others to make their classes as personal as possible.
Stolarski, Erich, Meeker and Buhler do this by leveraging the stories of those involved 20 years ago.
"We like to not focus as much on the actual facts of the day, but more on the people and what happened that day with those people," Buhler said. "We try to avoid what the students say is 'boring' so, like, timelines and videos because they have seen some of that in the past, so we make it personal."
Throughout both presentations, guests were asked to fill out polls about what teaching 9/11 looks like in their classrooms or districts – and were encouraged by the speakers to have students talk to their families about the event.
They were also advised to to use a variety of material and not feel pressured to create an entire unit but find common connections to that day in their lessons and broach the subject that way.
"If they're already talking about some of the main things that happened in U.S. history in the 20th century, then those scenes ... they can just continue it on as they can extend into the 21st century," Hsiung said. "The growth of the United States as a global economic and political power, the growth within the United States of the power of the federal government ... those are all themes that I think are important when talking about the 20th century.
"If educators can ride that wave or use that momentum to push into the 21st century ... I'd hope (that) would let an educator see that the hill isn't too high to climb ... and they can say, 'Hey, yes, 9/11 is so important it's worth trying to push and cram a little more into the school year.' "
'Space to ask questions'
Each session, including Wrabley's class, ended with a question-and-answer period.
"Some years, we talk about it for a week," Wrabley said. "Some years, we talk about it for a few days. But it's always important to give students the space to ask questions."
One of his former students who shadows him from time to time, Greater Johnstown senior Tyneasha Williams, remembers his class as being informative and insightful.
"He definitely makes an impact," she said.
The teacher's class was a big part of what inspired Williams to consider pursuing a teaching career.
This year, she has fielded questions from younger students about the terrorist attacks 20 years ago.
"It's insane that something like that can happen," she said. "It definitely is a tragic day."
