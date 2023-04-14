Greater Johnstown High School’s entry into the “The What’s So Cool About Manufacturing?” video contest was named not just the best nominee in the state, but earned regional honors as the best overall video, first place in viewer’s choice, best manufacturing message and best promotion as well.
“Getting the win made all the hard work worth it,” eighth-grader Marcella White said.
White was one of eight students that produced Greater Johnstown’s submission, which also nabbed second place in exceptional use of technology.
Her colleagues were fellow eighth-grade students Aubreyonna Nash, Talaya Kremis, Addison Synan, Blaise Veney, and student advisers junior Laurell McClurkin, sophomores Gretchen Miller and Jadyn Oswalt, and freshman Alexandra Mock.
The video featured ASSA ABLOY, a Swedish company with a faciolity in Rockwood, Somerset County, that manufactures door handles.
According to the website www.whatssocool.org, the contests were “launched to create a new perspective and regional awareness on the exciting career opportunities that exist in manufacturing for students, parents, teachers and the community.”
Greater Johnstown has participated for eight years and this time around competed against other students at Brownsville, Rockwood, Connellsville and Indiana Area high schools in the Pittsburgh East division.
Christian Wrabley, an eighth-grade civics teacher at Greater Johnstown, served as one of the three advisers to the students, alongside Eddie Mikesic and Darren Buchko.
Wrabley said each was responsible for a different part of production, from audio and videography to editing, spotlighting and interviewing.
The students used several video cameras and GoPros to capture the footage for their project, which provides a behind-the-scenes look at what ASSA ABLOY does and interviews with those employed there.
Using slow pans, jump cuts and green screen work, the students provided an in-depth look at the Rockwood company’s operations.
“It turned out to be really, really educational,” White said.
Nash added that working with the company went well and that she “got some good insight” into ASSA ABLOY as well as the manufacturing field.
The learners said they were shocked to find out how well they did against their competitors, but were overjoyed by the outcome.
With the regional win, the group will now compete in the statewide contest.
“Advancing to the PA state competition is an exciting achievement for our students,” Wrabley said. “They’ve worked hard and pushed themselves way outside their comfort zones in many of the tasks we’ve assigned them in this project.”
Last year the students asked the judges for “very specific and intentional feedback for how to compete at the highest level in this competition” and used that in this year’s submission.
“It’s a beautiful thing when we support young people in taking these chances, and we see it pay off and inspire new growth,” the teacher said.
Rockwood Area High School, which worked with Lockheed-Martin Aeroparts, took second place in the viewers choice category, best manufacturing message and outstanding creativity.
Indiana Area High School spotlighted Miller Fabrication and won first place in exceptional use of technology, was named the outstanding rookie school and snagged third place in best manufacturing message.
