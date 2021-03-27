Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.