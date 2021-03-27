On a pleasant spring afternoon, children walked around Central Park, going from car to car, receiving colorful treat-filled plastic eggs, during Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership's Bunny Hop.
About 250 people attended the holiday event.
“We're happy to bring this Bunny Hop to the community,” DDJP President Melissa Radovanic said on Saturday. “This is our normal annual Easter Egg-stravaganza. We changed it up a little bit this year from the traditional Easter egg hunt where kids would be looking for eggs in the park to more of a trunk-or-treat-style event where the kids were hopping around the park with their Easter baskets, collecting eggs and drinks from all the patrons involved.”
The format change was due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“It's great, especially this time with COVID, giving the kids a chance to be outdoors again and some type of normalcy that we normally have,” Ken Szczur, a partnership member, said.
Jason Smondrowski, who attended with his children, Jasmine and Jasper, said the event “brings joy to the kids.”
“Anything down here is good for the kids because there's not much to do around Johnstown honestly, especially with the COVID going on and everything,” Smondrowski said. “It's pretty safe and fun for them.”
Volunteers from DDJP, Johnstown Fire Department and Cricket Wireless handed out treats.
“It's fun seeing all the kids enjoying having Easter and giving them the eggs,” said Vayda Korenoski, 11, who was assisting her grandmother, Jayne Korenoski, a partnership member.
