EBENSBURG – If reelected to the U.S. House of Representatives this year, Glenn “G.T.” Thompson would like to take on an expanded and historic role within the Agriculture Committee.
Thompson, who represents the 15th Congressional District that includes part of Cambria County, currently serves as the General Farm Commodities and Risk Management Subcommittee’s ranking member, and holds positions on the Biotechnology, Horticulture, and Research and Livestock and Foreign Agriculture subcommittees.
“I’m hoping with this reelection to become the very first member of Congress from Pennsylvania to ever chair the full Agriculture Committee,” Thompson said during a visit to Ebensburg on Friday.
“That’s important for more than our farmers and farm families. Agriculture Committee has jurisdiction over the rural economy, over our land grant universities, over rural health care, rural education.”
Thompson, a Centre County resident and dean of the commonwealth’s Republican delegation, formally announced his reelection bid earlier in the week.
He is campaigning with the slogan “Vision 2020: Building on Success.”
In recent years, Thompson has worked on a variety of issues, including those dealing with Agriculture and his other committee, Education and Labor. President Donald Trump signed Thompson’s Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act in August 2018.
Going forward, Thompson said he would like to continue work in the areas of poverty and the dairy industry.
“Those are the types of things that I want to build on the successes I’ve had in the past, so that we continue to meet needs into the future,” he said.
