GALLITZIN – The historical marker unveiled on Wednesday in Gallitzin Tunnels Park commemorates more than a little-known 1894 Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling that allowed Catholic nuns to wear their distinctive religious habits while teaching in public schools, advocates say.
That’s because the ruling was rendered moot the following year with a new state law banning all religious clothing and emblems for school teachers, and that law is still on the books today, said Nathan C. Walker, a First Amendment scholar.
Walker, president of the 1791 Delegates nonprofit, was the keynote speaker at Wednesday’s dedication.
“The historical marker that we unveil today serves as a powerful educational tool,” Walker said during the program.
The marker is based on the 1894 case Hysong v. Gallitzin School District, in which the anti-Catholic Junior Order of United American Mechanics challenged the Sisters of St. Joseph of Baden’s right to wear their religious attire while teaching in the borough’s public school. The nuns had been teaching in Gallitzin since 1881.
The plaintiffs argued that it constituted a religious “sectarian teaching,” impermissible in public schools, for a nun to wear her religious habit while teaching. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court disagreed, ruling that the law in effect at the time did not ban public school teachers from wearing religious clothing in the classroom, as long as their instruction itself wasn’t religious in nature.
However, the court did not rule that wearing religious garb in the classroom was a protected expression of a teacher’s religious belief, leaving open the possibility that the state legislature could pass laws imposing dress codes that banned religious clothing on public school teachers.
Indeed, the anti-Catholic group also pushed the passage of the 1895 Garb Law in response to the Hysong decision, Walker said. That law remains on the books in Pennsylvania.
“We are here to bring to the public’s attention this unjust law,” said Walker, whose organization was named after the year the Bill of Rights was ratified. On its website, it describes itself as a “delegation of First Amendment and human rights educators.”
The state’s Garb Law was the first in the nation prohibiting teachers from wearing religious clothing or emblems, but by the end of World War II, 21 other states had enacted similar regulations, Walker said. All except Pennsylvania have since dropped the limitation.
“Historically, all these laws were driven by anti-Catholic biases,” he said. “It targets the teachers’ religious identities and denies public employees the free exercise of their religion. There is nothing neutral about this hostile law.”
In April, the Pennsylvania Senate voted unanimously to overturn the Garb Law in a bill that now sits in the state House Education Committee. Walker said the new marker should encourage Pennsylvanians to contact their legislators.
Hysong v. Gallitzin School District was centered on Sister Sebastian McGrath, a 21-year-old teacher and member of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Baden.
“The sisters did not set out to make history,” Sister Sharon Costello said during the program. “Since our founding in 1869 in nearby Ebensburg, we have been called to serve wherever needed, to respond to the urgent needs of the times.”
The far-reaching consequences of the 1894 court ruling and the ongoing controversy over the Garb Law made it challenging to find the appropriate wording on the marker, said Scott Doyle, of the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission.
After numerous edits, Doyle said, it was decided to simply lay out the facts surrounding the ruling and “encourage people to continue to ask challenging questions and promote more research.”
Thus, the marker reads: “In 1894, the Pa. Supreme Court ruled that the Catholic Sisters of St. Joseph were permitted to wear religious attire while teaching in Gallitzin public schools. In response, the Pa. legislature passed the 1895 Garb Act, forbidding public school teachers from wearing religious clothing or insignia.
“In the years since, state and federal courts have sought to balance the right to religious expression with the principles of secular public education.”
There are nearly 2,300 of the gold-lettering-on-blue historical markers throughout Pennsylvania, chronicling what the PHMC describes as “the people, places and events that have affected the lives of Pennsylvanians over the centuries.”
