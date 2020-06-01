WINDBER – Windber Area High School parade and conferment should be a night the class of 2020 won’t forget, Principal Jason Hicks said.
“It brings everything full circle for the kids,” Hicks added.
The school planned a parade beginning at Windber Recreation Park, where the homecoming is held, then traveled into town and turned onto Graham Avenue before arriving at a special setup at the high school.
Crowds of community members filled the sidewalks of Windber to cheer on the graduates who passed by in vehicles decorated with balloons and signs.
Glenn Gaye, director of education, said the parade allows the school to showcase the students through town and celebrate with the community.
He was part of the group organizing the vehicles at the park in alphabetical order to arrive at the high school for conferment.
“I’m glad we could do something like this,” senior Dylan Napora said.
He explained that getting a parade made him and his class feel “special.”
“It’s so much different than we all thought it would be,” Dylan explained. “It’s kind of crazy.”
His father, Steve Napora, said he was happy for and proud of Dylan and he was glad the school stepped up the celebration for the seniors this year.
“The school did great for these guys,” Napora said. “They went way beyond the call of duty.”
Once students arrived at the school, they were met by banners announcing that their future was beginning and as the vehicles filled with families moved to the front they had their photo taken.
Hicks awaited the seniors on a small stage where he announced each name.
The students exited the vehicles they arrived in and walked across the stage, where they were given their diploma holder, had another picture taken then were handed a rose before being picked up by their family members on the other side.
Planning for this event was “unprecedented,” Hicks said, and staff across all levels of the district pitched in.
He added that there should be a lot of memories made for students to reflect on as they move on to whatever life has in store for them.
“It’s very surreal,” senior Maylee Roman said.
She was glad the school was allowing the students to actually walk across a stage.
Rick Roman, her father, said he was impressed not only by the parade, but by the signs hanging on Graham Avenue and the program that was broadcast on TV.
He commended the administration for taking the time to put all of that together.
The celebration of the graduates won’t end with the parade and event at the high school, though.
Hicks explained that Monday was just the conferment and that the school was planning a full ceremony for June 16.
