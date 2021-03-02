Two passenger vans that were donated by Conemaugh Health System to the Flood City Youth Fitness Academy will help Johnstown children “expand their horizons” and realize a “dream of independence,” said Deacon Jeffrey Wilson.
William Caldwell, market president of Conemaugh Health System, turned over the used vehicles on Tuesday afternoon during a brief ceremony outside of the academy, located on Lincoln Street.
“As we look what good can we do in the community, sometimes it’s the care we provide,” said Caldwell, joined by a group of children. “But, a lot of the times, it’s things like this where we can take, in this instance, two vehicles that we no longer have a need for, and, rather than simply selling them or sending them somewhere else, how can we put those to good use? And, quite frankly, I can’t think of a better use than these young people that are in front of us, to provide them a means to get from point A to point B.”
Kyle Adams, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s marketing communications coordinator, described the donation as “just another way that we’re able to give back.”
The two shuttles – a 15-seater and a 26-seater – will serve a basic day-to-day function.
“The primary use is that we realize that many of our children that come in do not have transportation home,” said Wilson, the academy’s program director.
“The Greater Johnstown School District buses children in here during the day after school for the Safe Haven (After-School Program), but many of the families just couldn’t get the children home. So we’ll be able to take them to and from the facility.”
While at the academy, the children can use a virtual learning center with computers, get lessons from instructors, eat a meal or have some fun with the skating rink, soccer court, youth fitness apparatus, golf simulators, pool table and video games.
But now, thanks to the vehicles, they will be more easily able to explore the world away from the center.
When life opens back up again after the COVID-19 pandemic, Wilson and Flood City Youth Fitness Academy Executive Director Oscar Cashaw plan to schedule field trips to museums, college campuses, historic sites and cultural events, both locally and to places several hours away, such as Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Washington.
“There will be so much that we can do,” Wilson said.
