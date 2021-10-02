JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Missy Brogan and her boyfriend, Jeremy DiBenedetto, had never been to Johnstown before, but when they saw Uprooted, featuring Michael Glabicki, of Rusted Root, on the list for this year’s AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival, they knew they had to visit.
The pair made their way to the city from Petersburg, West Virginia, and were having a blast roaming around on Friday, the opening night of the two-day event at Peoples Natural Gas Park.
“They have a nice set-up,” Brogan said. “I like the variety of the bands.”
The pair were impressed by the different sights in the city as well and want to return to further explore the area. DiBenedetto said they’re also looking forward to seeing who signs up to perform next year.
After a year of canceled events, Lauren Forte and John Isenberg, both of Johnstown, were glad to be out and about on a Friday night. The couple have been regularly attending live shows and were enjoying the festival.
“We’re living it up,” Isenberg said.
Forte added that she was excited to hear some new music and have a good time.
Amber Skibo and Janie Grela were looking forward to the same experience.
“This is my first musical festival that I’ve ever been to,” Skibo said. “So far, I’m extremely impressed.”
Aside from the good weather, Skibo was glad to see so many local food vendors available. Grela said she loved the variety of music and commended the Johnstown Area Heritage Association for organizing the event.
Three stages with performers drew crowds to different parts of the park, while others roamed through the food and vendor tents closer to the gate.
Cheyenne Strenski, a 15-year-old Westmont Hilltop student who was volunteering with the festival, was having fun listening to Maggie Rose at the Bud Light Mainstage during her break. Rose played from 6 to 8 p.m.
“The music is amazing,” she said.
As a trumpet player, Strenski also enjoyed the West Philadelphia Orchestra, which performed earlier in the day.
Jared Matson, of Westmont, brought his wife, son and in-laws down to check out the event because they’d never been before.
“I think it’s good for the city,” he said. “I think this is a great space and a good venue.”
His mother-in-law, Tina Revitsky, was also impressed by Peoples Natural Gas Park.
Outdoor events such as the music festival are right up her alley. She and her husband often attend open-air concerts in Greensburg, and her favorite part about Peoples was the spaciousness.
“I’m just so excited about everything,” said Shelley Johansson, JAHA director of marketing and communications. “It’s just come together so well.”
She applauded the commitment of the sponsors to make this year’s festival occur.
“With one voice, they stepped forward and said we want this to happen,” Johansson said.
She also expressed excitement about the differing musical acts for people to enjoy.
Flood City Music Festival returns Saturday with the first act, Desperadoes, taking the stage at 1:30 p.m. and the closer, Marco Benevento, going on at 10:30 p.m.
