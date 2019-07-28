Spectators lining the edges of Adams Township Volunteer Fire Department lot were treated to intermittent cool mists and the occasional soaking spray Sunday as they watched firefighters face off in Battle of the Barrel.
The traditional contest of skills helped kick off the week-long convention for Volunteer Firemen’s Association of Cambria County & Vicinity.
In the Battle of the Barrel, teams from two fire companies aim hose streams at a barrel, suspended from a horizontal cable. The idea is to push the barrel to the opposing team’s end.
Adams fire Chief Paul Kundrod said the contest is an appropriate start for the 98th annual convention’s fire fighting skills competition.
“That’s a staple of the association convention for probably 98 years,” Kundrod said. “It’s a fantastic event. It brings the departments together and works on their skills in handling the nozzle and knocking that barrel from one end to the other.”
Sunday’s competition followed a softball tournament Saturday to open the convention. Summerhill Borough Fire Department won the tournament, earning points toward the grand champion trophy that will be presented at the end of the week, Kundrod said.
“There is a lot of fire company pride in winning that trophy,” Kundrod said.
The convention provides a fundraising opportunity each year for the host company through the sale of food and beverages, while celebrating the fraternity of local volunteers in the emergency services community, Kundrod said.
“It’s just good firemanship and brotherhood of firefighting,” he said. “It gets the fire companies together from Patton to West Hills and different points in between. It’s a good week of competitive events in good surroundings here.”
Competition also allows the community to see the firefighters’ skills and better understand the importance of the volunteer organizations.
The skills events resume Wednesday with the pumping contest, a firefighting proficiency contest on Thursday and bucket brigade on Friday. All the contests are at 6:30 p.m. at the fire hall complex, 849 Locust St., St. Michael.
There will be music, food and beverages each night.
The convention concludes Saturday with equipment judging and the Grand Firemen’s Parade at 5 p.m.
