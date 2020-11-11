Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation donated 17 Paratech Air Lifting Bags, controller and accessories to the Richland Township Volunteer Fire Department.
Air bags are inflated to lift a vehicle and debris to free a person trapped underneath. The new equipment replaces older air bags that have a 10-year life span.
“We use them mostly for vehicle accidents,” said fire Capt. Tye Porada.
“You can put them under a vehicle to lift it. We actually used them to lift an Army tank.”
Porada wrote the $23,826 grant to obtain the equipment at no cost to the fire department.
“We are thrilled that our neighbors down the street were able to receive a public safety grant,” said Melissa Kreutzberger, franchisee of Firehouse Subs in Richland Township.
“Within the last three years, we’ve had three air bags that failed on us,” fire Chief Wes Meyers said.
“Luckily, when the bigger one failed, there was no body trapped. One blew during training, and it was very loud.”
The money was one of 102 grants totaling $2.1 million that Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awarded during the most recent grant application period, said Robin Peters, executive director of the foundation.
“We are honored to be able to award this grant and do our part to ensure that Richland Township is safer for everyone, including first responders,” Peters said in a news release.
Since 2005, the foundation has given out more than $53 million in grants in 49 states and Puerto Rico.
