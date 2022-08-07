SOMERSET, Pa. – Firefighters from different departments tested their skills on Saturday in a competition during the Western Pennsylvania Firemen’s Association’s annual conference, held for the first time in 22 years at Somerset Volunteer Fire Department.
The name of the game was “battle of the barrel.” The team that could use its hose to blast a barrel on a pulley along a cable above Union Street to the opposing team’s side won.
Although there was talk of a championship, teams weren’t minding the score too much by the end of competition.
“We are just here to have fun,” Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jim Bent said. “I think it’s a good event to get all of the firefighters together.”
Saturday’s activities included a parade and a live disc jockey.
Firefighters from at least 60 departments across Pennsylvania were expected to arrive in Somerset throughout the four-day conference that began Thursday.
The battle of the barrel featured teams from three departments – Somerset, Shanksville and South Connellsville. A fourth team was composed of the “old-timers,” the officers of the Western Pennsylvania Firemen’s Association.
The old-timers, all in their 60s, won several rounds against the younger teams, which also had their share of victories against the more veteran team. A crowd of dozens of family and friends of the departments cheered on the teams. Food and drinks were also for sale.
The conference was about showing the community the family fun that can be had as a member of a volunteer fire department, association executive director J.C. Tedorski said. He is also a member of Arnold Volunteer Fire Engine Company No. 2 in Westmoreland County.
“Today is about being able to show the community there are fun things to be done,” he said.
Tedorski said all departments have a need for volunteers.
“Fire departments have so many tasks beyond fighting fires that, when young people look at what’s expected of them, they say, ‘No,’ ” Tedorski said.
He’s also seen a growing trend of employers prohibiting volunteers from leaving work to respond to a call. As a result, people who want to be firefighters might have to look for a job outside of the communities where they live, he said.
“It’s become a choice between the department and family, so who wouldn’t choose their family?” Tedorski said. “But with events like today, we can show them that their entire family is part of the department, and maybe that will attract more members.”
