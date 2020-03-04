WINDBER – Firefighters from two counties battled a structure fire in the Mine 40 area of Scalp Level Borough in Cambria County.
Jim's Place Bar & Grill located at 114 Wissinger Road went up in flames around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
"I walked over before the fire trucks got here and it was already gone," resident George Hancock said.
"To me, it looked like it started on the second floor.
"It was under new management," he said.
"The structure is probably well over 100 years old."
Crews were still on scene as of 10 p.m. No one was available to return a phone call.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.