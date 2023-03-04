STOYSTOWN, Pa. – Three people were treated for injuries from a fire that destroyed a Stoystown area restaurant Saturday, responders said.
A combination of elements – flames and fierce winds – gutted the Kings & Queens Restaurant and Pub, a castle-style landmark that stood on U.S. Route 30 for 50 years until Saturday, Stoystown Fire Chief Dave Johnson said.
"Once the wind took over, there wasn't much we could do," Johnson, who spent more than five hours overseeing the response at the scene. "It dealt us a bad card."
Crews from across northern and central Somerset County were dispatched to the scene at approximately 9:45 a.m. to find heavy fire inside the restaurant's kitchen, he said.
The wind caused issues from the outset, first moving a plume of smoke onto Route 30 and Stoystown Borough that was so dense, Johnson said there were concerns that arriving fire and EMS personnel would collide.
Stoystown crews tried an interior attack but Johnson said it too became dangerous.
Gusts blowing in toward the rear of the structure fanned the flames – either through an open back door or a window that broke from the fire's intensity "and it just swept the fire through the whole place," he added.
The business had a long history in the Stoystown area.
The late Mary Vought opened the restaurant sometime around 1970 and ran it for generations until passing away a decade ago. Her son, now-Somerset County Jail Warden Dennis Vought, and his wife reopened it several years later.
Johnson said the co-owners were working inside when the fire started – a little more than an hour after the restaurant was set to open for the day.
The couple was both treated for smoke inhalation and transported to Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center in Windber. One of them also suffered a heady injury while trying to flee the scene, he confirmed.
A second-floor apartment occupant was transported to UPMC Somerset for breathing difficulties, Johnson said.
A state police fire marshal was contacted to determine the fire's cause, but Johnson said it originated in the cooking area of the kitchen and a grease fire might be to blame.
Across the road, neighborhood residents watched in disbelief as the local landmark smoldered – and then an excavator brought it to the ground.
"This was our gathering place – whether it was Mardi Gras night or trivia night," said Jessica Cramer of Quemahoning Township.
"I've been living in this area for 39 years," she said. "And 'The Castle' – as locals call it – was here a lot longer."
Rodney Darr, another neighbor, said he remembered driving along Route 30 as a child in the late 1960s and watching the building there be reshaped into a castle.
On Saturday, he watched as an excavator dismantled the structure.
"This was our go-to place," he said. "If it wasn't for this wind, it never would have been this bad."
Johnson said part of the structure's second floor collapsed onto the main floor and there were other structural concerns.
The excavator was also needed to access hard-to-reach hotspots that remained toward the front of the building well over four hours after crews first arrived, Johnson said.
Due to the limited water supply on the ridge top corridor, crews hauled in water from a Mennonite pond further down Route 30 and a fill site established along Route 281 nearby, Johnson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.