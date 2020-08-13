A state police fire marshal is searching for the cause of a two-alarm blaze that broke out Thursday on Butler Avenue in the city’s West End.
The fire started at 1 p.m. on the back porch of a vacant house in the 300 block of Butler Avenue.
A passerby called 911, reporting smoke coming from the rear of the structure. The house is marked on the outside with a white “X” meaning it is vacant and has no utilities. Firefighters are to battle blazes at those buildings from the exterior.
“Basically ‘X’ means the structure does have holes in the walls or in the floors which indicates to our guys not to go in if they don’t have to,” assistant fire Chief Randy Novosel said. “But they slowly worked their way into the interior safely and put out the rest of the fire.”
No injuries were reported.
Some neighbors expressed concern that other vacant houses on the block could be targeted.
“That speaks for itself,” said one man, identifying himself as Patrick. “Somebody had to have started it. Nobody’s lived there for years.”
Novosel said he’s heard similar concerns.
“We did get approached by some of the neighbors who told us that people have been seen going in and out,” he said.
City police also are investigating, he said.
Firefighters from Johnstown, Richland Township and Windber Borough were at the scene along with West End Ambulance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.