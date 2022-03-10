JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A state police fire marshal is picking through the rubble of a vacant building that was gutted Thursday in the Prospect section of Johnstown.
The fire broke out at 3:20 a.m. in the 1900 block of Mary Grace Lane, sending multiple suburban fire companies to the scene.
"There were no occupants in the building," Johnstown fire Chief Robert Statler said.
"It's believed the building was being used for storage."
The building has had many uses through the years, said Assistant fire Chief Randy Novosel, who was not sure how the building was most recently used.
The fire smoldered for hours.
"Unfortunately, what you see still smoldering right now is under the part of the roof that collapsed," Novosel said.
"We've been flowing thousands and thousands of gallons of water because the stuff that's burning is underneath that part of the roof."
No injuries were reported.
City firefighters were aided by fire companies from West Hills and Richland Township and West End EMS, 7th Ward EMS and Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center DART.
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
