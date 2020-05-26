Fire investigators are searching for the cause of the fire that destroyed a home in the Bon Air section of Conemaugh Township, Cambria County, on Tuesday.
The fire broke out at 2:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Luzon Avenue. The two people living there were not home, Colver Hill Volunteer fire Chief William Scherer said.
“We were called for a working house fire,” Scherer said. “The major portion of the fire was in the front corner of the residence. When we got on scene, that end was fully involved and working back to the rear section.
“We started to make entrance in through the back end of the building,” he said.
“That’s when they notified us that there was nobody in there so we had everybody back out.”
Firefighters from East Conemaugh, Franklin, East Taylor and West Hills responded along with Conemaugh Valley EMS, according to the 911 report.
“We called in extra crews because of the heat,” Scherer said.
Two firefighters were treated at the scene for heat exhaustion.
The home was not insured, and Red Cross was called in to aid the family.
A fire marshal from the Ebensburg barracks will arrive on scene Wednesday.
