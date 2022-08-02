JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A fire closed a deli and bread market in Johnstown's 8th Ward on Tuesday and shut down Franklin Street in front of Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Nobody was injured in the two-alarm blaze that broke out at 2:25 p.m. inside The Baker's Loaf, located at 1073 Franklin St., across the street from the hospital.
The cause of the fire was linked to an air compressor in the basement, said Christopher Martella, owner of The Baker's Loaf.
The Baker's Loaf sustained smoke and water damage. Martella's Pharmacy, located next door, was mostly unscathed, though the billing office had some smoke damage, Martella said.
The pharmacy will remain open. The Baker's Loaf will reopen when repairs are made.
Firefighters from Johnstown, Richland Township and West Hills Regional responded, along with EMS units from West Hills, Upper Yoder Township, West End and 7th Ward.
