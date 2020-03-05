A life philosophy summed up in three words helped Merril Hoge accomplish what many might say is impossible.
It helped him realize his childhood dream of playing in the NFL, and helped him run through opposing defenses when he got there.
The same words got him through cancer and open-heart surgery, and through regular day-to-day struggles.
“Find a way,” he said.
After his football career had ended, in 2003, a doctor told him he had a 3-pound tumor in his lower back that was malignant.
“He said, ‘You are going to go through brutal chemotherapy. You are going to be sick and tired. And I can’t guarantee you chemotherapy is going to work,’ ” Hoge said.
Hoge admitted he was afraid of dying.
After he prepared children for what he was going to face, he was surprised by what his 9-year-old daughter said.
“My daughter worked her way across the room, and before I know it, she’s sitting in my lap,” he said. “She took her little dainty arms and puts them around my neck, and she starts shaking my neck. She gets my attention, and she says, ‘Well then, Dad, find a way.’ ’’
Hoge responded to his daughter’s command very similarly to how he responded when he first heard those words at age 12, when he set a goal to get to the NFL.
“Those words from my daughter inspired me to do something about my circumstances, they inspired me to take action,” he said. “Dying – not an option. Being sick and tired, lying on the couch – not an option. Going bald – still going to be an option.”
At that point in his speech Thursday, some laughter emitted from the crowd of business members of the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce who seek to apply Hoge’s “find a way” mentality to attracting more commerce to Johnstown.
Hoge was guest speaker for the Cambria County Regional Chamber of Commerce annual dinner at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center in Johnstown.
Hoge played in the NFL for eight years with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears, and survived career-ending head trauma, cancer and open heart surgery.
“I see things through a child’s eyes more than most adults do, because of what happened to me as a kid. The people that were supposed to encourage me were the first to discourage me. But that speaks to the resilience of kids. It never bothered me, I still believed I could play in the National Football League,” Hoge said.
Since he was a child in Idaho, he wrote his goals down, he said.
“One of the most powerful things I’ve ever used to control my mind is writing something down, whether it’s something I want to change or accomplish, it is powerful what it can do for you,” he said.
The event Thursday included dinner, and the chamber presented businesses with awards in categories of community impact, innovation, cultural affairs and excellence in business. Award nominees were chosen by the chamber’s membership of 600 businesses.
Hoge ended his speech with a sports analogy for the Chamber members.
“Football was the greatest team sport I have ever played, but life is the greatest team game. Individually we are strong, but collectively we are powerful. This chamber and this group is an example of that every day,” he said. “When you pull all of you all together, it’s pretty powerful. That’s life right there.”
Aside from Hoge’s motivational speech, the Chamber already had much to be inspired by, according to Kerri Mueller, vice president of Ameriserv Financial and vice chair of the Chamber’s board of directors.
“The past year has been a banner one for the Cambria Regional Chamber. We had a record number of new businesses join,” Mueller said.
In 2019, the Chamber increased by 75 new members, she said, and 13 new members are already signed up for 2020.
