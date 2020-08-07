SOMERSET – Standing in a green field on a pleasant summer afternoon, against the backdrop of a farmhouse, Somerset County Farm Bureau President Denny Hutchison started talking about issues of importance to the local agriculture community.
But the first subjects he mentioned were not traditional concerns, such as crop prices, water usage, labor or transportation.
Rather, in a sign of the ever-changing nature of the industry, he mentioned the need for more rural broadband and mental health care at the beginning of his brief speech during a farm bureau legislative tour event at HMS Haven on Friday.
Hutchison said “this might be a prime time” to address the lack of rural broadband, considering how the COVID-19 pandemic has limited direct face-to-face interactions between people.
“Out of every disaster, there always are some good things,” Hutchison said. “From COVID, the need for telemedicine, teleconferencing fits right in.”
He then talked about an unfortunate “pretty good rise in suicide among people involved in agriculture” in recent years.
“Farmers are stubborn,” he said. “They’re self-sufficient, not trusting. We can do everything ourself. And they spend a lot of time in the cab alone.
“And, I think, are embarrassed when they realize that maybe they have some mental health problems. I worked in vocational rehab for about 37 years. As far as society and our reaction, it’s okay if you have an arm missing, or a leg missing, or you have paralysis of some type or a back injury. But, as far as mental health, in my opinion, our society’s in the dark ages as far as how we react to that and how the person that’s having problems has problems reaching out.”
In another sign of change, the event took place on a former dairy farm that owner Harold Shaulis now leases to WP Rawl, a South Carolina-based company, to grow organic kale on about 90 acres.
“No matter what you think, change happens,” Shaulis said.
“And you’re either part of the change or you’re going to be left behind. The people that stay in business long term are the ones that are always looking to get to that next level. They’re not treading water. Because, if you tread water, eventually you’re going to drown. You’ve got to be swimming out ahead and keeping out ahead of things as best you can. It involves some risk taking. When they came here, it was definitely a risk because we didn’t know exactly what was going to happen.”
WP Rawl grows kale at the Somerset County farm during this time of year because the local climate is more suitable than the current hot and muggy conditions in South Carolina. The partnership has been in place for three years.
“The relationship is like any other relationship you may have that’s built on trust, and commitment, and keeping your work, or integrity I reckon you’d say,” Charles Wingard, WP Rawl’s vice president of field operations, said. “Mr. Shaulis has been a great landlord here for us.”
Wingard continued: “We think this thing will grow. We’ve had a little mixed bag of results, but more good than bad. I think we’re going to find a way to make the big better and eliminate the bad or work on the bad. We’re glad to be here and hope to be here for a while.”
The dozen or so individuals in attendance discussed a variety of issues, including transportation and labor.
Todd Rowley, the Democratic Party’s nominee in Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District race, explained how completing the final stretch of U.S. Route 219 could benefit businesses, including WP Rawl.
“It was very clear that because their drivers are under a maximum drive time where they have to get the commodity – their kale – from here to South Carolina, by having that 219 completed that would open that up another half-hour, 45 minutes,” Rowley said.
State Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar, R-Berlin, 69th Legislative District, stressed the need for reliable labor on farms.
“I think one of the big things we can do is try to help them with their labor force,” Metzgar said.
“They’re challenged with getting good labor. I still think that my drug testing for welfare bill would help them bring more people back to the labor force and get people working again.
“That’s actually an avenue that we need to continue to pursue is that bill to try and bring more people off of the welfare rolls and try to bring them back to work. The backdrop of it being that, of course, they’re relying on migrant labor right now. We want to try and help them with that.”
