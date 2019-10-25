Not everyone has the right stuff to be a first responder. Dealing with devastating fires, vehicle crashes and other emergencies takes strength of character.
The regions' police officers, firefighters, emergency medical personnel and dispatchers were honored for their dedication at the second annual "First Responder Appreciation Breakfast," held Friday at Emmanuel Church in Richland Township.
Stephanie Urban called the occasion "bittersweet." She shared how first responders tried to save her sister, 20-year-old Olivia Red, who was killed on May 31, 2018 by a drunken driver who was traveling the wrong way on U.S. Route 219 in Adams Township.
"I've listened to the 911 calls," she said. "I heard how the dispatcher's confidence and calm enabled the fire departments and emergency medical services to get to the scene within minutes.
"I know that, approximately seven minutes after (crews) arrived on scene, my sister was extracted from her vehicle and on her way to the hospital," Urban said. "I saw my sister that night, I know the extent of her injuries and I know at least five EMS jumped in the back of the ambulance to try to save her. Between the ambulance and the emergency room, Olivia's heart was injected with adrenaline 60 times.
"I know how valiantly you worked to save my little sister and, from the bottom of our hearts, we thank you," she said.
The event was sponsored by the Faith Based Committee of the Cambria County Drug Coalition, the Recovery Work Group and the Cambria County District Attorney's Office. Prosecutors help victims and their families navigate the the legal system, District Attorney Kelly Callihan said.
"In situations where there is a death, we meet with the victims that we are going to seek justice for, that we are going to advocate for," she said, "so the court and the judges and the juries understand the incredible life that was lost."
Red's mother, Tracy Delvecchio, acknowledged the dedication of those who were at the crash scene.
"I've listened to the 911 tapes," she said. "I've seen the coroner's photos. I know how hard they worked to save my daughter."
The family has started the LivRed Foundation to honor Olivia's memory.
"She is not going to be a statistic or a senseless tragedy," Tracy Delvecchio said. "If we can make the community better, it's a win."
The event was held as part of Red Ribbon Week, the oldest and largest anti-drug campaign in the nation.
